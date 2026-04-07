PenFed continues to invest in the future of Puerto Rico by providing financial education to over 5,000 public and private school students

TYSONS, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union and Everfi hosted an interactive learning event focused on improving financial literacy for over 50 12th grade students at Anita Otero Hernandez Specialized School of Fine Arts in Humacao, Puerto Rico on April 9. The students recently completed the "Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño" ("Your Money, Your Dreams") program, a scalable digital financial education curriculum provided by PenFed through a strategic partnership with Everfi, the trusted leader in connecting businesses and communities through personal finance and essential life-skills education.

PenFed Credit Union and Everfi Host Sixth Financial Literacy Event for High School Students at Anita Otero Hernandez Specialized School of Fine Arts in Humacao, Puerto Rico

"PenFed is dedicated to empowering the next generation in Puerto Rico to achieve their financial dreams," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "We continue our commitment to investing in the development of future leaders on the island and appreciate the partnership of Everfi and Anita Ortero Hernandez School as we advance financial literacy and support students in building a brighter future for themselves and their communities."

PenFed and Everfi have had a strategic partnership for the past seven years to bring critical financial education to over 5,000 public and private K-12 school students in 46 schools across Puerto Rico at no cost to the schools. PenFed provides students with access to Everfi's proven curriculum teaching them how to make smart financial decisions and achieve success in life. The program teaches students about savings and checking, building and maintaining healthy credit, planning for major purchases, investing and retirement, and funding higher education.

PenFed leaders, including PenFed financial center managers, wealth managers, Bank Secrecy Act department and mortgage managers participated in a "speed networking" activity with students who recently completed the Everfi financial education program. During the activity, students had the opportunity to ask PenFed leaders and community volunteers questions as part of small group conversations tying back to the critical skills taught in the curriculum.

This year's financial literacy event is the sixth PenFed and Everfi have held in Puerto Rico, and the first in Humacao. In previous years, PenFed held events at both private and public schools in San Juan and Ponce.

Following these activities, PenFed announced two students were awarded a scholarship in the amount of $1,250 in recognition of their work throughout the Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño program.

"When we talk about financial education, we're really talking about giving young people the confidence to make decisions that shape their future," said Ray Martinez, CEO of Everfi. "What makes this partnership with PenFed so meaningful is that it goes beyond the classroom. Students are getting real conversations, real guidance, and a clearer sense of what's possible for themselves and their communities."

PenFed currently serves members in Puerto Rico with financial centers in Humacao, San Juan, Hatillo, Ponce, Mayagüez and on the United States Army Garrison Fort Buchanan. PenFed also operates a Bilingual Service Center in Guaynabo and employs over 150 teammates on the island.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is one of America's largest federal credit unions, serving nearly 2.8 million members worldwide with $29 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Everfi

Since 2008, Everfi has connected businesses to communities by providing essential education that builds trust and drives measurable impact. Using digital and offline resources, the company delivers personal finance and life skills education to millions of learners annually in both K-12 schools and broader communities. Today, hundreds of organizations, including financial institutions, professional sports leagues, and healthcare systems, rely on Everfi to deliver measurable outcomes that benefit learners and drive business impact. To learn more about Everfi, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X/Twitter @Everfi.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union