PenFed Credit Union Marketing Campaign Takes Over Concourse C Connector at Washington Dulles International Airport Greeting Millions as Travel Soars & Capital Region Grows.

PenFed's Out-of-Home (OOH) marketing campaign includes a bespoke digital media tunnel comprised of LEDs as well as directional audio via sound cones bookending the tunnel and measures nearly 4,000 square feet. Dubbed "The PenFed Tunnel," it also includes two lit tension fabric displays, and six tension fabric displays providing PenFed with Terminal C brand takeover at Dulles International Airport. The marketing campaign provides PenFed with 100% share of voice in the terminal, a marketing first at the airport, helping the brand to reach millions of air passengers every day as travel hits pre-pandemic levels.

"We are incredibly proud of the outcome of this multi-year, multi-team effort to build a true terminal brand takeover for one of the most established and significant financial institutions in our country, PenFed," said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Airports. "This immersive digital marketing campaign is like nothing we've seen before in an airport. The magnificent digital displays that make up The PenFed Tunnel provide a wow factor with audio and visual effects no other brand has previously activated. This exciting brand activation will engage millions of air travelers and inspire them to take action."

"MWAA and PenFed have been great partners along the way to make this unparalleled campaign a reality. This activation also illustrates the strength and creativity of our team at Clear Channel Airports whose core pillars are customer centricity, executional excellence and advancing our digital capabilities," added Gotterup.

"PenFed is thrilled to continue ramping up our presence here in our hometown Washington region while also reaching travelers from across the nation," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "PenFed membership is open to everyone, and we are proud of the bold messaging and awareness The PenFed Tunnel brings to our market-leading products and service. This partnership will allow us to help even more Americans achieve their financial well-being."

"The audiovisual displays bring new vibrance to the travel experience as passengers move through the tunnel between Concourse C and the AeroTrain station at Dulles International Airport," said Airports Authority Vice President for Marketing and Concessions Jaimini Erskine. "It is fitting to create a lasting and memorable impression as travelers from around the world experience this dynamic and innovative feature along their airport journey."

