PenFed Credit Union Presents $5,000 Donation to Eugene Mission

"We are thrilled to provide this financial support to the Eugene Mission, and are proud of the ongoing partnership we have developed with them," said PenFed's Senior Vice President of Operations Chris Martin, who manages the Eugene Service Center. "Our employees are actively engaged in supporting the Mission, both through our sponsored volunteer opportunities as well as their own personal volunteerism. This donation is intended to amplify those efforts and demonstrate PenFed's commitment to seeing the Mission thrive for years to come."

PenFed leadership and employees visited the Eugene Mission to present the check and received a tour of the facility from Eugene Mission Executive Director Sheryl Balthrop and Volunteer of Community Engagement Cody Meyer. The charity serves thousands of men, women and children each year by providing a place to sleep, food to eat, and holistic, long-term solutions that lead to the wellness of its guests.

"The PenFed Team makes a significant difference in the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors with its generous support and service," said Balthrop.

The donation is part of PenFed's commitment to giving over $100,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Eugene area this year, selecting local charities that align with the credit union's core values of giving back and making a difference in the communities PenFed serves.

Since opening the service center in Eugene in 1996, PenFed has supported local veterans and community organizations, and contributed over 2,000 volunteer hours and over $400,000 to charitable organizations throughout Lane County. PenFed has grown its Eugene-based workforce by 23% over the past decade and provides training at the entry-level to increase skills for career growth.

