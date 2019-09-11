PenFed Credit Union Sponsors Inaugural Atlanta Veterans in Business Awards

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced its sponsorship of the 2019 Atlanta Business Chronicle Veterans in Business Awards. The inaugural awards will honor five veteran-owned businesses, five veterans in the workplace and will present one lifetime achievement award for support of the military community at an awards breakfast this Thursday, September 12.

"PenFed has proudly supported the defense community since our founding in 1935, and we are honored to partner with Atlanta Business Chronicle to celebrate business leaders who support the military community in Georgia," said James Schenck, President and CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of the PenFed Foundation.

Retired Army Master Sgt. Cedric King will be the keynote speaker for the breakfast. King is a paraplegic wounded warrior who transformed himself into a marathon runner, motivational speaker and entrepreneur.

The 2019 honorees were selected by a rigorous panel including Atlanta Business Chronicle editors:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bernie Marcus , Co-founder, The Home Depot and Chairman, The Marcus Foundation

Organizations that Support Veterans

Top Dogg K9 Foundation

VETLANTA

Veteran Owned Businesses

Jae Brown , CEO, Vekter Management, LLC

, CEO, Vekter Management, LLC Orrin Hudson , Executive Director, Be Someone Inc.

Executive Director, Be Someone Inc. Erica Parks , Founder and Organizer, Camouflage Me Not

, Founder and Organizer, Camouflage Me Not Ralph Roeger , Owner, Semper Fi Bar & Grille

, Owner, & Grille Joseph Sroka , Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer, NovaPoint Capital

Veterans in the Workplace

Matt Jarratt , Director, Cushman & Wakefield

, Director, Cushman & Wakefield Daniel Kaufman , Former President and CEO, Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce

, Former President and CEO, of Commerce Bob Mathews , President and CEO, Colliers International Atlanta

, President and CEO, Colliers International Atlanta Debbie McKinley , Director, The Home Depot

, Director, The Home Depot Tony Parker , CEO, Pond & Company

PenFed also sponsored a 2019 Veterans in Business Awards event in Washington D.C. May 20 and will be sponsoring a third event in San Antonio October 10.

PenFed Foundation, affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, has provided more than $30 million in financial support to over 130,000 veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers since its founding in 2001.

The PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program (VEIP) launched last year with a Foundation contribution and matching funding of up to $1 million from PenFed Credit Union. The program provides veteran-owned start-ups with seed capital to build and grow their businesses, creates a robust network for veteran-owned businesses to succeed and enables the PenFed Foundation to perpetually reinvest returns in future veteran-owned businesses.

As part of PenFed's commitment to supporting the national defense community, PenFed spends 25% of its recruiting budget on military recruiting and collaborates with dozens of military employment organizations. Veterans interested in careers with a military-friendly company are welcome to join PenFed's Military Talent Pool.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.8 million members worldwide with $24.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

