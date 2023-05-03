PenFed Foundation and Partners Create Unforgettable Day for Military Teen

Renowned pilot Mike Goulian shares an exclusive look into competitive aerosports with military family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, brought together two of its valued partners at a Fort Lauderdale airshow to create a memorable experience for a military teen with a passion for aviation. The special day featured a meet and greet with famed aerobatic pilot Mike Goulian and exclusive access to the Goulian Aerosports team.

Ethan Fenelon listens to pilot Mike Goulian share his passion for aviation

Ethan Fenelon, age 13, of Parkland, Fla., has received three grants for flight lessons through non-profit Our Military Kids, a charitable organization that provides grants to military children who have a parent that is either deployed with the National Guard or Reserve, or is a post-9/11 combat-injured service member. Ethan's father, TSG Jacques (Jack) Fenelon is a combat-injured veteran who served in the Air Force Reserve.

The PenFed Foundation recently provided a $50,000 grant to Our Military Kids to help increase access to extracurricular activities. The non-profit bridges the gap for military families who are often located in areas far from military bases and without access to other support resources.

"What an honor to connect two of our valued partners, Our Military Kids and Goulian Aerosports, to provide this memorable experience," said James Schenck, CEO of the PenFed Foundation. "At the PenFed Foundation, we are committed to supporting our military community, and this partnership allowed us to make a meaningful impact on the life of a military child."

Mike Goulian, who has been flying for over 30 years, said, "Meeting Ethan was very inspirational. He has a passion for flying at 13 years old so he is definitely someone to watch for in the future. His dream is to fly an F-22 in the U.S. Air Force." Goulian added, "There is no doubt in my mind we will be relying on Ethan in the future to keep our country safe."

The PenFed Foundation, Our Military Kids and Goulian Aerosports share a commitment to supporting our military community and providing opportunities to those who have served our country. The organizations hope that this day will inspire all military children and show them that they are appreciated and valued for their service and sacrifice.

About PenFed Foundation:

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans, and their communities with the skills and resources they need to build a strong financial future. Through its programs, the PenFed Foundation provides financial assistance, housing support, and mentorship opportunities to those who have served our country. For more information, visit penfedfoundation.org.

About Our Military Kids, Inc.:

Our Military Kids, Inc. supports military children (ages 3-18) by funding sports, arts, tutoring, and other enrichment activities while a parent is deployed overseas with the National Guard, deployed with the Reserve, or recovering from severe combat-related injuries sustained in a post-9/11 mission. Participation in these activities has been proven to help children cope with stress and build self-confidence during an otherwise difficult time in their lives. For more information, please visit www.ourmilitarykids.org.

About Goulian Aerosports:

Goulian Aerosports is a professional air show team that performs at air shows in North America. Pilot and aerobatic performer Michael Goulian also competed in the Red Bull Air Race World Championships worldwide. More information and his complete air show schedule at mikegoulian.com.

