Volunteers Took to Field to Participate in American Flag Unfurling and Pre-Game Festivities

TYSONS, Va., July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, and The 9:57 Project, a veteran-educator nonprofit partnership, celebrated Independence Day and our nation's veterans during pre-game festivities before the July 4 Washington Nationals game vs. the New York Mets. 150 volunteers from both organizations unfurled a giant American flag at centerfield prior to the game and members of the PenFed Foundation and The 9:57 Project received on-field recognition.

PenFed Foundation and The 9:57 Project Partner to Celebrate Independence Day and Honor Nation’s Veterans at Washington Nationals Game

The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit that exists to empower veterans as they transition from military service to success in civilian life. It was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families, and caregivers. The PenFed Foundation recently awarded a grant to The 9:57 Project to support its mission to connect veterans with young people to perpetuate courage, resilience, service, teamwork, and the legacy of Flight 93.

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to partner with The 9:57 Project and we support their efforts to inspire the next generation by connecting them with post-9/11 veterans," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "Our nation's veterans are living witnesses to history and are able to provide invaluable lessons in leadership."

McCarren, along with future service dog Pilot, PenFed Foundation Military Heroes Program Manager Rachele Belt, The 9:57 Project Co-Founder, CEO, and teacher at Wakefield School Peter Findler, and The 9:57 Project Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board, and retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 John Hamilton were all welcomed to the field and recognized. Findler delivered the lineup for the game and Hamilton got the game started with the "Play Ball!" announcement.

"This was so much more than we could have expected," said Findler. "We are honored and humbled to have been a part of it all."

"It was an honor to represent The 9:57 Project on America's birthday," said Hamilton. "Only with the help of amazing organizations like the PenFed Foundation can our veterans and educators model to young people what courage and leadership look like."

Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org and donations in support of The 9:57 Project can be made here.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation