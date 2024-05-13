PenFed Foundation Celebration of Service Gala Raises Nearly $1.4 Million for Military Community

Lifetime of Service Award Honors PenFed Foundation Board Chair Deborah James

TYSONS, Va., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, today announced it raised nearly $1.4 million at its Celebration of Service Gala. The evening honored humanitarian and community heroes, including PenFed Foundation Board Chair and former Secretary of the Air Force Deborah James.

PenFed Foundation Chair and Lifetime of Service Honoree Deborah James, PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck, Humanitarian Mary Boies, Mary Boies Humanitarian Award Honoree Renata Parras and PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren.

James was presented with the Lifetime of Service Award for her dedication to the nation as the second woman in history to lead a branch of the U.S. military, a key defense industry executive and Assistant Secretary of Defense and long-time congressional staff member.

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to continue its legacy of serving the brave men and women who defend our nation and appreciates the generosity and patriotism of our donors for supporting our military community," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "It was an honor to recognize Debbie James for her lifetime of service. I have known Debbie for over 20 years and have learned so much from her extraordinary leadership skills."

In addition to Secretary James, the PenFed Foundation honored:

Renata Parras with The Mary Boies Humanitarian Award for providing legal services to ensure safe futures for Afghan women military allies. Parras partnered with other law firms to create a legal task force to ensure the safety and future of 43 members of an all-female tactical combat unit in Afghanistan who provided critical help to U.S. troops.





for providing legal services to ensure safe futures for Afghan women military allies. Parras partnered with other law firms to create a legal task force to ensure the safety and future of 43 members of an all-female tactical combat unit in who provided critical help to U.S. troops. Carmen Rosario with the National Community Hero Award for serving as the first woman commander of The American Legion Puerto Rico and being a true advocate for our country's military veterans and fighting for the rights and benefits owed to them. The PenFed Foundation also provided the American Legion post in Puerto Rico with a $25,000 grant to support its efforts across the island.





for serving as the first woman commander of and being a true advocate for our country's military veterans and fighting for the rights and benefits owed to them. The PenFed Foundation also provided the American Legion post in with a grant to support its efforts across the island. Air Force Sergeant Michael Brennan with the National Community Hero Award for advocating for service dogs for veterans. Brennan served in the Middle East and witnessed significant trauma and is the recipient of a Canine Companions service dog. PenFed Foundation provided Canine Companions with a $25,000 grant in honor of Brennan and he will also receive the privilege of naming a service dog.





for advocating for service dogs for veterans. Brennan served in the and witnessed significant trauma and is the recipient of a service dog. PenFed Foundation provided Canine Companions with a grant in honor of Brennan and he will also receive the privilege of naming a service dog. Erik Brine and Rob Raymond , founders of Operation Encore, with National Community Hero Awards for helping veteran and active-duty musicians take their music to the next level through artist development and studio time. As part of the award, Operation Encore received a $25,000 grant from the PenFed Foundation.

"The PenFed Foundation is grateful to our supporters and we are thrilled to celebrate all of our honorees," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "They are an inspiration and epitomize our mission of helping to ensure the transition of veterans from military service to success in their civilian lives."

PT Bratton, a military veteran and former pastor who headlines events all over North America and has appeared on multiple television networks, served as the master of ceremonies.

The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families, and caregivers. Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation's mission to help the military community and their support network are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, allowing 99% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation