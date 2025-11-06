Each ticket purchase empowers veterans and military families

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes , a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life, is pleased to announce its annual car raffle is underway. Each ticket purchase supports The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes' mission of empowering veterans and military families.

Purchase a raffle ticket for $75 and be entered to win a 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE, valued at over $27,854.00. Only 6,000 tickets are available.

PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Announces 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Car Raffle

Raffle rules can be found by clicking here . You must read the official rules before purchasing a ticket. The deadline to purchase is November 17, 2025 at 10 a.m. EST.

Tickets can be purchased here . Since its founding in 2001, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union generously covers most of the administrative costs and salaries of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes directly to our programs.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

