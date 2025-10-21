TYSONS, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes , a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans in their transition from service to success, is proud to announce it raised over $65,000 to support veterans at the inaugural Military Heroes Golf Classic in South Carolina at The Golf Club in Briar's Creek on John's Island.

PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Raises Over $65,000 for Veterans at Inaugural Military Heroes Golf Classic in South Carolina

"We are thrilled to have raised over $65,000 our first year hosting a golf classic in South Carolina and look forward to continuing to support our military heroes who have made profound sacrifices for our nation," said PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes CEO James Schenck. "We are grateful for the support of Board Member John Flynn for hosting this incredible event."

Flynn is a seasoned entrepreneur and industry veteran with over 40 years of innovative credit union, banking and financial services experience. He has led, launched or co-founded numerous companies in the financial services industry. Flynn has been an avid supporter of the Foundation for many years, donating significant amounts of money to help further its mission.

"My wife Michelle and I were first impressed by the foundation when we attended the annual gala 10 years ago and it touched me personally," said Flynn. "Having never served in the military myself, I have witnessed what veterans go through when they come back from war. My dad is a WWII veteran, and my brother is a Vietnam veteran. I am honored to support the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes in their commitment to help veterans transition from their incredibly brave and selfless service to our country to civilian life."

Over the past 25 years, the Foundation has delivered financial support totaling over $55 million and transformed the lives of over 150,000 military families. In addition to the golf classic in South Carolina, the Foundation recently raised over $1 million for veterans at its 22nd annual golf classic at Congressional Country Club outside of Washington D.C.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

