PenFed Foundation Gala Raises Over $1.3 Million for Military Community

Night of Heroes Gala Honors Dr. Mark Esper, Kathy Warden and Lisa Hallett for Extraordinary Support of Military Heroes

TYSONS, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, today announced it raised over $1.3 million at its 19th Annual Night of Heroes Gala. This is the eighth consecutive year the event raised over $1 million.

PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck, PenFed Credit Union Senior EVP/President Affiliated Business and PenFed Foundation President Shashi Vohra, 27th Secretary of Defense and PenFed Military Hero Award Honoree Dr. Mark Esper and PenFed Foundation Chairwoman Deborah James. Lisa Hallett, executive director and co-founder wear blue: run to remember [right] leads a remembrance circle honoring the fallen. Lisa is recognized by the PenFed Foundation as the National Impact Hero.

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to celebrate over 20 years of serving the brave men and women who defend our nation and the generosity and patriotism of our donors for supporting our military community," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "As a result of our generous donors, the PenFed Foundation is empowering military service members, veterans, and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity."

The PenFed Foundation honored:

Dr. Mark Esper , 27 th Secretary of Defense, with the Military Hero Award for leading at the highest levels of the U.S. Department of Defense and providing our nation with exemplary vision and leadership during vital times.

for leading at the highest levels of the U.S. Department of Defense and providing our nation with exemplary vision and leadership during vital times. Kathy Warden , chair, CEO and president of Northrop Grumman with the Corporate Hero Award. Northrop Grumman employs a significant number of veterans and shares the Foundation's mission of gratitude and support for our nation's military community. Northrop Grumman recently rolled out the B21 Raider, which provides our warfighters with an advanced aircraft featuring cutting edge range, payload, and survivability.

Northrop Grumman employs a significant number of veterans and shares the Foundation's mission of gratitude and support for our nation's military community. Northrop Grumman recently rolled out the B21 Raider, which provides our warfighters with an advanced aircraft featuring cutting edge range, payload, and survivability. Lisa Hallett , executive director and co-founder of wear blue: run to remember, with the National Impact Hero Award. Lisa is an American hero who has made it her life's work to provide healing and connection to families of the fallen and to honor the service and sacrifice of those they loved. She is a military advocate, Gold Star Wife, endurance athlete and executive leader of wear blue: run to remember – a now global organization that honors all members of the military who pass away while in service.

Schenck also recognized PenFed Foundation Board Director Emeritus Ed Dauksz for a lifetime of service to his country and his outstanding dedication to the PenFed Foundation.

"The PenFed Foundation is grateful to our supporters for sharing our commitment to our nation's veterans, their caregivers, and their families," said PenFed Foundation President and PenFed Credit Union Senior EVP/President of Affiliated Businesses Shashi Vohra. "Our programs are making a positive impact on thousands of military community members each year."

Jonathan Elias, award-winning journalist and ABC7/WJLA-TV evening news anchor, served as master of ceremonies for the Washington Region's premier fundraising event for our nation's defenders. Special guests included National Credit Union Administration Board Member and Former Chairman Rodney Hood, Professional Racing Driver Sabré Cook, and Pilot/Aerobatic Performer, Michael Goulian.

The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $40 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families, and caregivers. Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation's mission to help the military community and their support network are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

About PenFed Foundation:

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans, and their communities with the skills and resources they need to build a strong financial future. Through its programs, the PenFed Foundation provides financial assistance, housing support, and mentorship opportunities to those who have served our country. For more information, visit penfedfoundation.org.

