TYSONS, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, honored our nation's veterans and first responders on the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 during pre-game events before the Washington Nationals game vs. the Atlanta Braves.

PenFed Foundation Honors Veterans and First Responders at Washington Nationals Game on 9/11

PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren, retired DC Fire and EMS Sergeant Scott Creelman and Clinical Director for Prince George's County Fire and EMS Peer Support Team Beth Flaherty were welcomed to the field and recognized. They were joined by service dog in-training Pilot, and crisis response and peer support dog Alfie. Both dogs were raised by McCarren as part of PenFed's partnership with Canine Companions.

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to honor our nation's heroes and recognize veterans and first responders on this day of remembrance," said McCarren. "The PenFed Foundation exists to empower veterans as they transition from military service to success in civilian life. It was created in 2001 following the 9/11 terrorist attacks and, since then, has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families, and caregivers."

Scotty Hasting, a country music artist and U.S. Army veteran who was shot 10 times while serving in Afghanistan, threw out the ceremonial first pitch after performing as part of the pre-game events. Flaherty delivered the lineup for the game and Creelman got the game started with the "Play Ball!" announcement.

Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

