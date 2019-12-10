PenFed Foundation Military Heroes Fund Receives $220,000 Donation from Innospec Inc. Annual Golf Fundraisers

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innospec Inc. raised $220,000 for the PenFed Foundation's Military Heroes Fund at its two annual golf tournaments. The Military Heroes Fund provides emergency financial assistance to veterans in need and to wounded, ill and injured service members and their families and caregivers.

"It was humbling to experience first-hand the gratitude and respect which Innospec's employees, customers and suppliers have for our veterans and military members who courageously serve our country," said General (Ret.) John W. Nicholson, Jr., president of the PenFed Foundation. "In 2006, I served in Afghanistan alongside Colonel (Ret.) Steve Williams, the brother of Innospec's CEO and President Patrick Williams. The Williams family and so many others on the Innospec team represent the best of America, true patriots who have served our country or selflessly support those who do. The PenFed Foundation and those we help are deeply grateful for Innospec's generosity."

Innospec's annual golf fundraisers attract hundreds of golfers and raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the PenFed Military Heroes Fund each year. This year, the events drew over 140 golfers to the Lone Tree Golf Club in Lone Tree, Colorado and The Augusta Pines Golf Club in Spring, Texas. The proceeds from this year's golf tournaments raise Innospec Inc's total contribution to the PenFed Foundation's Military Heroes Fund to over $1 million since 2007.

"We are proud to be longtime supporters of the PenFed Foundation's Military Heroes Fund and excited to contribute to their efforts through our golf fundraising tournaments," said Patrick S. Williams, President and CEO of Innospec Inc. "It's a privilege for us to invest in the PenFed Foundation's mission of helping service members and their families. We look forward to continuing our support."

Those interested in donating to the PenFed Foundation can visit PenFedFoundation.org.

About the PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to helping members of our military community secure their financial future. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, credit-building, homeownership, short-term assistance and veteran entrepreneurship. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union (PFCU), the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds most of the Foundation's operational costs, which means that over 95% of donations go to the programs which support our heroes thus demonstrating PFCU's strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

