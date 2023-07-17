PenFed Foundation Names Andrea McCarren President

National advocate for veterans to lead PenFed Credit Union's nonprofit

TYSONS, Va., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation Board of Directors has unanimously selected Andrea McCarren to be President of the Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union. She will also serve as Senior Vice President of PenFed Digital, the award-winning division she created in 2019.

"Andrea has revolutionized the way PenFed engages with members and the public," said James Schenck, PenFed Foundation CEO and President/CEO of PenFed Credit Union. "She came to PenFed four years ago after an extraordinary career as a television journalist, with a vision to take our social media platforms from thousands of viewers to tens of millions. Under Andrea's leadership, PenFed Digital's inspiring stories of service have reached more than 200 million. As President of the PenFed Foundation, she'll plan and execute its mission and oversee its direction."

McCarren's work, including network news coverage of the White House, Pentagon and Capitol Hill, has been recognized with 25 Emmy Awards. Two years in a row, she was honored as the national Digital Leader of the Year by PR News for innovation and impact on the world of social media. In the military space, McCarren was named to HillVets 100, reserved for the country's most influential and impactful veterans, service members, and supporters.

"Veterans are the backbone of our country. They contribute valuable experience in leadership and teamwork, and are driven by a strong sense of purpose," said McCarren. "The PenFed Foundation invests in these dedicated men and women, and showcases the value of their service. There is no better investment. At the same time, the military is struggling to recruit. The Foundation is committed to using modern strategies to help reach the next generation of future leaders."

McCarren was the recipient of PenFed Board Chairman Ed Cody's Employee of the Year award in 2022. A longtime advocate for veterans and military families, she's raised five service dogs for wounded warriors and others with a disability. McCarren plans to raise her sixth puppy later this year. She's also an active volunteer for several organizations that help veterans.

McCarren's late father served in the Air Force and the Air National Guard, retiring as a Brigadier General. Her late uncle was a WWII veteran who served in the Army and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $40 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, allowing 95% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

