PenFed Foundation Provides Grant to Support COMMIT Foundation Transition Workshops for Veterans and Military Spouses

Program connects veterans to high-quality positions with employers that need their talent

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, announced today that it is providing The COMMIT Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering those who serve and their families, with a grant to support the expansion of COMMIT's Transition Mentoring Workshops aimed at enhancing the post-service transition experience for veterans and military spouses.

Veterans, mentors, and coaches gather in Bozeman, Montana for a COMMIT Foundation Transition Mentoring Workshop.

The COMMIT Foundation's Transition Mentoring Workshops are designed to address the unique needs of military families, offering mentorship from experienced professionals and resources tailored to individual career and life goals. By fostering connections and providing practical guidance, these workshops empower participants to thrive in their post-military lives.

"We are honored to receive this generous grant from the PenFed Foundation's Military Heroes Program," said CEO of The COMMIT Foundation JC Glick. "This funding will allow us to broaden the reach of our workshops, ensuring that more veterans and military spouses receive the critical support they need to successfully transition into post-military life."

The COMMIT Foundation's Transition Mentoring Workshops provide personalized support and guidance to veterans and military spouses, helping them navigate the challenges of career transition, professional development and personal growth. The COMMIT Foundation's mission aligns with The PenFed Foundation's mission to empower veterans as they transition from military service to success in civilian life. The PenFed Foundation was created in 2001 and has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families, and caregivers.

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to partner with The COMMIT Foundation and we support their comprehensive high-impact approach to helping America's veterans and military families find personal and professional purpose after service," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren.

Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org and donations in support of The COMMIT Foundation and its programs can be made here.

About The COMMIT Foundation

The COMMIT Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering those who serve and their families through personalized programs, resources, and the support of community to create purposeful and fulfilling transitions. Through one-on-one coaching, professional development workshops, mentorship programs, and networking opportunities, The COMMIT Foundation helps veterans navigate the challenges of transitioning to civilian life and build a post-service life of community and purpose. Learn more at commitfoundation.org.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation