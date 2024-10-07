PenFed Foundation Provides Over 100 Emergency Disaster Relief Grants to Veterans and Military Families Impacted by Hurricane Helene

The Foundation continues to raise funds to provide grants covering critical expenses as families recover from devastating hurricane.

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, announced it has provided over 100 emergency disaster relief grants to veterans and military families impacted by Hurricane Helene.

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to assist military families during this time of urgent need following the devastating flooding in North Carolina," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "We know there is a need to provide grants to more military families and we will continue to support our nation's heroes as they recover."

Please consider donating to help those in need at this critical time. Donate here: https://give.penfedfoundation.org/give/479287/#!/donation/checkout.

About PenFed Foundation
Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation

