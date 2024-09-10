PenFed Foundation Raises Over $1 Million for Veterans and Military Community at 21st Annual Military Heroes Golf Classic

Tee times began with America's best skydiving special operations warriors parachuting onto the course in remembrance of 9/11.

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation , a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, joined community and business leaders to raise over $1 million to support veterans and the military community at the 21st annual Military Heroes Golf Classic on Monday, September 9.

US Army Veteran and two-time Purple Heart Recipient Pasha Palanker with PenFed Credit Union EVP Talent/Risk/Infosec/Data Maura Watson before a jump in remembrance of 9/11 at The PenFed Foundation Military Heroes Golf Classic. PenFed Credit Union Board Director Army Col. (Ret.) Philip F. Romanelli completed a tandem skydiving jump at the PenFed Foundation Military Heroes Golf Classic. Left to Right: Innospec President & CEO Patrick Williams, PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren, Innospec President Oilfield Services Tom Entwistle and PenFed Credit Union Board Chairman and PenFed Foundation Board Member Edward Cody. Innospec was honored for its long-term partnership and for providing over $2 million in support for The PenFed Foundation.

"Freedom isn't free. Over 248 years, the brave servicemembers of America's Armed Forces have fought 12 wars to defend our freedom," said James Schenck, President/CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of the PenFed Foundation. "The success of our tournament enables us to continue taking care of our nation's veterans. At PenFed, we never forget."

Tee times began with a remembrance honoring 9/11 victims, their families and our nation's heroes. America's best skydiving special operations warriors tandem parachuted onto the course displaying the American and Purple Heart flags with PenFed Credit Union EVP Talent/Risk/Infosec/Data Maura Watson jumping in the morning and PenFed Credit Union Board Director Army Col. (Ret.) Philip F. Romanelli jumping in the afternoon.

"We are thrilled to have raised over $1 million at the Military Heroes Golf Classic this year and look forward to continuing to support our military heroes who have made incredible sacrifices for our nation," said PenFed Credit Union SVP, PenFed Digital and PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "Thanks to the commitment of our dedicated volunteers and donors over the past 23 years, the PenFed Foundation has delivered financial support totaling over $55 million and transformed the lives of over 150,000 military families."

The PenFed Foundation honored Innospec President & CEO Patrick Williams and Innospec President of Oilfield Services Tom Entwistle for their long-term partnership during a dinner with participants the evening before the tournament. Since 2007, Innospec has provided more than $2 million to The PenFed Foundation by hosting golf tournaments in Denver and Houston. Marine Corps Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and Co-Founder/Executive Director of CreatiVets Richard Casper was also honored and received a $25,000 grant to support CreatiVet's first veteran songwriting workshop in Puerto Rico. U.S. Army Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and country music artist Scotty Hasting performed at the event.

This year's Military Heroes Golf Classic was co-chaired by PenFed Credit Union Board Chairman and PenFed Foundation Board Member Edward Cody and President of Berkshire Hathaway Homes Services PenFed Realty Kevin Wiles.

