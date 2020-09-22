PenFed Foundation Raises Over $585,000 for Veterans and Military Community at 17th Annual Military Heroes Golf Classic

The PenFed Foundation has provided over $38.5 million in financial support to service members, veterans, their families and support networks through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. The PenFed Foundation is a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union with over $26 billion in assets and over 2.1 million members.

"We are especially proud to host the Golf Classic this year because today it's even more critical to continue supporting our military heroes who have been on the frontlines and made incredible sacrifices for our nation," said James Schenck, PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO. "We can never fully repay our debt of gratitude to these brave service men and women – but we can provide them with the support and resources they need to help them live the lives they and their families deserve."

In March, PenFed Foundation became the first national Veterans Service Organization (VSO) to launch a COVID-19 relief program for emergency financial assistance for veterans and service members. The COVID-19 relief program has assisted more than 560 military heroes and their families.

"Thanks to the incredible efforts and generosity of our sponsors, donors, and volunteers, the PenFed Foundation offers life-changing programs to veterans and members of the military community," said PenFed Foundation President U.S. Army Gen. (Ret.) John W. Nicholson, Jr. "Since its founding in 2001, the PenFed Foundation has provided active duty military members and their families with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives. The PenFed Foundation could not accomplish this without the efforts and contributions of those who support our mission."

