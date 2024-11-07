PenFed Foundation Releases Song Honoring Veterans to Inspiring Giving Back to Our Nation's Heroes

"The Least We Can Do" encourages giving back to veterans in any way possible.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmFPN7IqICM

Watch the full music video here.

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, is proud to announce the release of The PenFed Foundation song, "The Least We Can Do," to honor veterans and encourage everyone to give back. The song is written by Heidi and Johnny Bulford and PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren.

"We are especially excited to release The Least We Can Do because it speaks to the heart of our mission and encourages everyone to give back to our veterans in any way possible," said McCarren. "From donations to volunteering, every effort counts. The PenFed Foundation is dedicated to providing vital programs that uplift and support the military community, and this song embodies our commitment."

The Bulfords are songwriters who deeply understand the sacrifices made by our military heroes. They work closely with CreatiVets to help veterans heal through songwriting and music.

"This powerful song serves as a poignant reminder that even if you haven't served in the military, there are meaningful ways to support and honor those who have," said McCarren.

The song will be released on Veterans Day on Spotify. Join The PenFed Foundation in celebrating and honoring our veterans by listening, sharing, and supporting our initiatives.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation