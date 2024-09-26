PenFed Foundation's Veteran Entrepreneur Program Announces Fall 2024 Cohort

The Six-Week Program Provides Networking and Mentorship for Veteran-Owned Companies

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, is proud to continue supporting veteran-owned businesses with the announcement of the Veteran Entrepreneur Program Fall 2024 cohort. Building on the success of the Spring 2024 cohort, the accelerator program for veteran-owned businesses begins with a three day in-person seminar in Bentonville, Arkansas, followed by a six-week virtual program.

Members of the PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Program’s Fall 2024 Cohort attend an in-person seminar in Bentonville, Arkansas

The program brings veteran-owned companies from across the country together to participate in networking events, roundtables and mentorship opportunities. Seminars with prominent business leaders cover topics ranging from business development, marketing and branding, sales, communications, strategic planning, pitching investors, scaling and exiting.

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to continue propelling veteran-led companies to new heights with the Fall 2024 cohort," said PenFed Foundation Director of Veteran Entrepreneur Program and retired U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Terry Williams. "Members of the military community are well-suited to entrepreneurship, and we will continue empowering them and building a network of military founders."

The accelerator program is free of charge to military founders and the PenFed Foundation does not take equity in the businesses. Veteran and military-spouse owned and led companies who are interested in the Spring 2025 cohort, are encouraged to apply here.

This cohort brings together military veteran entrepreneurs from a variety of industries.

The Fall 2024 cohort includes:

MyHome

Co-founded by U.S. Army veterans Gabe and Lindsey Chrismon . The MyHome app is an all-in-one platform designed to simplify home maintenance and management. The app connects homeowners with a network of vetted service providers, allowing for easy booking, scheduling and communication.

Co-founded by U.S. Army veterans . The MyHome app is an all-in-one platform designed to simplify home maintenance and management. The app connects homeowners with a network of vetted service providers, allowing for easy booking, scheduling and communication. Autoket

Founded by U.S. Army veteran Charles Masters Rodriguez . Autoket is an AI-powered B2B marketplace that connects purchasing managers at auto repair shops with a vast network of reputable auto-parts suppliers. The platform is designed to streamline the purchasing process, making it more efficient and cost-effective for businesses.

Founded by U.S. Army veteran . Autoket is an AI-powered B2B marketplace that connects purchasing managers at auto repair shops with a vast network of reputable auto-parts suppliers. The platform is designed to streamline the purchasing process, making it more efficient and cost-effective for businesses. Silent Crown

U.S. Air Force veteran Ted Slusher is the founder and CEO. Silent Crown is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that provides immersive training solutions, including mixed reality flight simulators. The company focuses on enhancing the operational capabilities of military and commercial aviation clients by integrating state-of-the-art technology with real-world experience.

U.S. Air Force veteran is the founder and CEO. Silent Crown is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that provides immersive training solutions, including mixed reality flight simulators. The company focuses on enhancing the operational capabilities of military and commercial aviation clients by integrating state-of-the-art technology with real-world experience. Torch Warrior Wear

Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Haley McClain Hill in June 2021 , Torch Warrior Wear is a direct-to-consumer military apparel brand that empowers and celebrates modern-day women warriors. The company offers a range of bodysuits that are known for their durability, comfort and style.

Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran in , Torch Warrior Wear is a direct-to-consumer military apparel brand that empowers and celebrates modern-day women warriors. The company offers a range of bodysuits that are known for their durability, comfort and style. StarCube

U.S. Navy veteran Chris Ricks is the founder and CEO. StarCube is a technology-driven company based in New York dedicated to developing Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) that provide robust energy solutions for critical infrastructure. StarCube leverages innovative nuclear technology to create portable, factory-built microreactors.

U.S. Navy veteran is the founder and CEO. StarCube is a technology-driven company based in dedicated to developing Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) that provide robust energy solutions for critical infrastructure. StarCube leverages innovative nuclear technology to create portable, factory-built microreactors. Miles for Military

Founded by the mother of a U.S. Marine, Miles for Military is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Boston that helps active-duty military personnel return home for important family events. The organization offers flights in exchange for volunteer work, embodying the values of duty, honor, and community.

Since 2018, the Veteran Entrepreneur Program has accelerated over 100 military founders. Through The PenFed Foundation and its investor partnerships, alumni founders have accessed several million dollars in startup capital.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, allowing 99% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation