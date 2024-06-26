PenFed Foundation’s Veteran Entrepreneur Program Announces June 2024 Cohort and Opens Applications for September Cohort

The Six-Week Program Provides Networking and Mentorship for Veteran-Owned Companies

TYSONS, Va., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, is proud to continue supporting veteran-owned businesses with the announcement of the Veteran Entrepreneur Program June 2024 cohort. For the first time, the accelerator program for veteran-owned businesses is taking place in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Veteran and military-spouse owned and led companies who are interested in the next cohort, scheduled for September 24, are encouraged to apply here and can hear testimony from veteran entrepreneurs currently in the program here.

The six-week program brings veteran-owned companies from across the country together to participate in networking events, roundtables and mentorship opportunities. Seminars with prominent business leaders cover topics ranging from business development, sales, legal considerations, media training, branding, scaling and exiting.

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to further our legacy of support to veteran entrepreneurs with this inaugural Bentonville cohort," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "Members of the military community possess skills that are well-suited to the business world, and we will continue to empower entrepreneurs who served our nation."

This cohort brings together military veteran entrepreneurs from a variety of industries.

The June 2024 cohort includes:

Trident Coffee

Founded by U.S. Navy veteran Eric Johnson . Trident Coffee leads in the craft cold brew coffee space with three physical tap rooms in the San Diego Bay Area. Eric has developed a proprietary instant cold brew coffee that will be sold direct to customer.

Founded by U.S. Navy veteran . Trident Coffee leads in the craft cold brew coffee space with three physical tap rooms in the San Diego Bay Area. Eric has developed a proprietary instant cold brew coffee that will be sold direct to customer. SABO

Co-founded by U.S. Army veteran Justin Neal and U.S. Navy veteran Taylor Cassat . SABO offers a mobile app designed to connect landowners and outdoor enthusiasts, enabling access to exclusive properties, as well as an exciting outfitter experience.

Co-founded by U.S. Army veteran and U.S. Navy veteran . SABO offers a mobile app designed to connect landowners and outdoor enthusiasts, enabling access to exclusive properties, as well as an exciting outfitter experience. WellCapped

Co-founded by Ohio Army National Guard veteran Shante Frazier . WellCapped is the first rental platform for luxury hair extensions and wigs.

Co-founded by Ohio Army National Guard veteran . WellCapped is the first rental platform for luxury hair extensions and wigs. Onbrand

Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Preston Plowman . Onbrand is a fast-paced SaaS company connecting product designers and manufacturers to enable them to build specification packages.

Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran . Onbrand is a fast-paced SaaS company connecting product designers and manufacturers to enable them to build specification packages. Signum Technologies

U.S. Navy veteran Sean Freitag serves as CEO. Signum Technologies is an artificial intelligence and computer vision company that harnesses technology to address critical challenges faced by humanity.

U.S. Navy veteran serves as CEO. Signum Technologies is an artificial intelligence and computer vision company that harnesses technology to address critical challenges faced by humanity. Terra Arma

Co-founded by U.S. Army veteran David Reid and Air Force National Guard veteran Christian Meyers . Terra Arma manufactures premium, functional apparel that withstands the rigors of the field while ensuring optimal comfort.

Since 2018, the PenFed Foundation has helped educate over 4,700 veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, allowing 99% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

