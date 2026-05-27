Penguin Ai Adds Product and Commercial Leadership to Match Enterprise Scale

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penguin Ai, a healthcare artificial intelligence company, today announced the appointments of Dan Wu as Head of Product and Nate Kiely as Chief Revenue Officer. The additions follow a stretch of rapid customer growth and the recent launch of the company's Gwen platform.

Both hires were made to match the scale the company has already reached. Platform maturity is at a point where product development and customer demand each need senior leadership operating independently and at the same pace.

Wu brings more than two decades of healthcare technology experience spanning medical devices, EHR, revenue cycle management, AI-driven care coordination, and predictive analytics. He was most recently CPO at Revel AI and Palisaid, and has held senior product leadership roles at Best Buy Health, Clinicient, and SC Johnson/DebMed. At Penguin Ai, he will own the product roadmap for Gwen and the broader platform.

Kiely brings two decades of healthcare commercial leadership, with a track record of selling across payers, providers, and the operational space between them. Most recently Chief Strategy Officer at Surgical Notes and Surgical Information Systems, Kiley previously served as CRO at Surgical Notes and iMedX. He also held sales leadership roles at Intelligent Medical Objects and Ingenious Med.

"Penguin Ai has reached the point where conviction needs to scale into delivery at the volume our customers are asking for," said Fawad Butt, co-founder and CEO of Penguin Ai. "Dan and Nate bring the product depth and commercial fluency to make that happen. They came to Penguin Ai because they believe what we believe, that healthcare administration is solvable when you build a platform worthy of the people inside it."

The company launched Gwen, its build-your-own AI platform for healthcare operations, earlier this year. Gwen enables healthcare teams to design, deploy, and scale digital workers across administrative workflows. Wu and Kiely will be responsible for expanding the platform and getting it into more hands.

Both leaders begin immediately, with Wu based in Bellevue, Washington, and Kiely in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Penguin Ai

Penguin Ai is a healthcare-native artificial intelligence platform that automates complex administrative and clinical workflows for payers, providers, and risk-bearing organizations. Purpose-built with domain-specific reasoning, agentic automation, and transparent auditability, Penguin Ai accelerates prior authorization, HCC coding and risk adjustment, claims adjudication, payment integrity, appeals, and other mission-critical processes. Penguin Ai integrates seamlessly with leading cloud ecosystems—including Snowflake, AWS, and Databricks—and is deployed across health plans, provider organizations, and revenue cycle operations to reduce administrative burden and improve financial performance.

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SOURCE Penguin Ai