PENGUIN AI LAUNCHES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION AND MEDICAL CODING SOLUTIONS AS SNOWFLAKE NATIVE APPS ON SNOWFLAKE MARKETPLACE

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penguin Ai, a healthcare artificial intelligence company, today announced the launch of its Prior Authorization and Medical Coding solutions as Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace. The new solutions enable health plans and providers to automate and accelerate two of the most administratively intensive healthcare workflows by applying healthcare-native AI directly to governed clinical documentation, claims data, and medical policies within Snowflake.

Prior authorization and medical coding both require manual review of complex clinical records and payer requirements, contributing to delays, denials, and administrative burden. Penguin Ai's solutions are designed to streamline these workflows using AI-based Agents to intelligently review documentation for completeness and medical necessity, aligning activity to payer and regulatory guidelines, and generating explainable, audit-ready recommendations that improve turnaround times, accuracy, and compliance.

"Penguin Ai's Snowflake Native Apps help customers turn healthcare data into automated action," said Fawad Butt, CEO, Penguin Ai. "By bringing prior authorization and medical coding intelligence directly to Snowflake, we enable faster decisions, improved accuracy, and measurable ROI for payers and providers."

Penguin Ai and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to provide joint customers with solutions that help improve operational efficiency and compliance by delivering more accurate, explainable automation directly where governed healthcare data resides. Built on Penguin Ai's healthcare-native Agents and delivered as Snowflake Native Apps, the Prior Authorization and Medical Coding solutions enable customers to automate medical necessity review, generate explainable code recommendations, improve documentation quality, and scale operations with consistent, traceable decision support.

"Penguin Ai's Snowflake Native Apps demonstrate how healthcare organizations can translate governed data in Snowflake into real operational impact," said Kevin Davis, Healthcare and Life Sciences AI partnerships, Snowflake. "By running natively on Snowflake, Penguin Ai helps our joint customers reduce administrative burden, improve efficiency, and scale critical healthcare workflows."

Joint customers can now leverage the Penguin Ai Prior Authorization and Medical Coding Snowflake Native Apps on the Snowflake Marketplace to automate documentation review, policy alignment, and coding quality checks directly within their Snowflake accounts. As Snowflake Native Apps, the solutions run without data movement, accelerating time to value, strengthening governance, and eliminating integration complexity.

Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what's possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps and AI products directly to the customers' data, providers deliver a superior customer experience and see accelerated revenue growth and increased margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy third-party products to accelerate your analytics, app development and AI initiatives, click here.

The Snowflake Native App Framework enables developers to build applications using Snowflake's core functionalities, distribute them globally on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within a customer's Snowflake account. To learn more about the Snowflake Native App Framework and how to become a Snowflake partner, click here.

About Penguin Ai

Penguin Ai is a healthcare-native artificial intelligence platform that automates complex administrative and clinical workflows for payers, providers, and risk-bearing organizations. Purpose-built with domain-specific reasoning, agentic automation, and transparent auditability, Penguin Ai accelerates prior authorization, HCC coding and risk adjustment, claims adjudication, payment integrity, appeals, and other mission-critical processes. Penguin Ai integrates seamlessly with leading cloud ecosystems—including Snowflake, AWS, and Databricks—and is deployed across health plans, provider organizations, and revenue cycle operations to reduce administrative burden and improve financial performance.

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SOURCE Penguin Ai