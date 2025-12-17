Penguin Ai and FTI Unite Expertise to Deliver Next-Generation Revenue Cycle Performance

Collaboration to help providers improve performance in critical RCM functions

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penguin Ai, a health care artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced today a collaboration with FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), a global business advisory firm, to help healthcare providers strengthen revenue cycle performance and reduce administrative burden. By integrating Penguin Ai's platform into FTI Consulting's revenue cycle management (RCM) transformation work, the collaboration will help deliver faster throughput, reduced rework, and improved performance.

The collaboration enables FTI Consulting's healthcare practice to leverage Penguin Ai's purpose-built healthcare AI platform for its RCM transformation engagements, helping clients accelerate cash flow, reduce administrative friction, and improve operational efficiency at scale. Penguin Ai's platform transforms claims denial management and appeals workflows by leveraging AI-powered automation, monitoring and intelligent routing.

As part of the collaboration, FTI Consulting will provide Penguin Ai access to its deep expertise in revenue cycle operations across large integrated delivery networks, physician enterprises, and private equity–backed provider organizations. This combined approach will support faster deployment of Penguin Ai's agents in real-world RCM environments and strengthen market credibility through alignment with a global advisory leader.

"Having led organizations of 5,000+ people and served as chief data officer in multiple enterprises, I've seen firsthand that successful technology adoption isn't just about the tools. It's about change management," said Fawad Butt, CEO of Penguin Ai and former CDO at Kaiser Permanente, United Healthcare and Optum. "That's why collaborations like this matter. FTI Consulting brings the workflow and workforce expertise needed to help providers integrate AI into their operations and realize measurable impact at scale, while Penguin Ai delivers the purpose-built, healthcare-native technology foundation that makes that transformation faster, safer, and more sustainable."

The collaboration enhances FTI's RCM transformation work by incorporating next-generation AI capabilities that help improve throughput, augment staff capacity, and deliver measurable improvements in cost-to-collect and denial reduction. By integrating Penguin Ai's platform directly into its managed services offerings, FTI can deliver more scalable, high-performing operating models and help strengthen long-term financial outcomes for its provider clients.

"Healthcare providers face unprecedented financial pressures and escalating operational complexity," said Dana McMurtry, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting – Healthcare. "By combining FTI Consulting's deep expertise in revenue cycle transformation and managed services with Penguin Ai's healthcare-native automation capabilities, we can deliver a step change in operational performance. This collaboration will help enable our clients to unlock meaningful productivity gains, reduce rework, and strengthen overall financial sustainability."

About Penguin Ai

Penguin Ai is a healthcare AI company focused on transforming operations for healthcare payers and providers by leveraging cutting-edge generative AI technology. Its flagship platform combines task-specific Small Language Models (SLM) and Agents with a full-service health care AI platform to streamline healthcare administration processes such as prior authorizations, claims processing, medical records summarization, and appeals management. Designed to streamline healthcare workflows and enhance operational efficiency, Penguin Ai leverages advanced AI models, compliance capabilities and Agents to transform the way healthcare enterprises manage their data and operations. Founded by the former Chief Data Officer of Kaiser Permanente, UnitedHealthcare and Optum, Penguin Ai is on a mission to reduce the $1 trillion annual cost of healthcare administration inefficiencies. Through its cutting-edge AI solutions, Penguin Ai aims to streamline healthcare operations, lower costs, and enable better outcomes for patients and providers alike.

For more information about Penguin Ai and its transformative solutions, visit www.penguinai.co .

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes. With more than 8,000 employees located in 31 countries, FTI experts collaborate across disciplines to deliver integrated solutions to complex challenges. For more information, visit https://www.fticonsulting.com .

