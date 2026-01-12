PENGUIN AI LAUNCHES HCC CODING & RISK ADJUSTMENT SOLUTION AS SNOWFLAKE NATIVE APP ON SNOWFLAKE MARKETPLACE

Joint customers can improve coding accuracy, strengthen compliant submissions, and strengthen RAF integrity with Penguin Ai's HCC Coding & Risk Adjustment Snowflake Native App

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penguin Ai, a healthcare artificial intelligence company, announced today the launch of its Hierarchical Condition Category (HCC) Coding & Risk Adjustment solution on Snowflake Marketplace . The Penguin Ai HCC coding solution, available as a Snowflake Native App , enables joint customers to elevate risk-adjustment performance by applying automated, context-aware analysis to identify, confirm, and clarify diagnosis codes aligned to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services - Hierarchical Condition Category (CMS-HCC) models. Designed for Medicare Advantage (MA) and other risk-bearing entities, the solution delivers precise, audit-friendly insights that improve coding integrity, support compliant submissions, and strengthen overall Risk-Adjustment Factor (RAF) accuracy.

HCC coding is a risk adjustment model that predicts patient healthcare costs based on diagnoses, directly impacting reimbursement rates and RAF scores for payers and providers. Traditional manual coding is time-intensive, error-prone, and struggles to scale against the volume of clinical documentation and evolving CMS guidelines. AI-powered solutions automate diagnosis extraction, deliver faster turnaround and greater accuracy while reducing compliance risk. They can also transform HCC coding from a bottleneck into a competitive advantage.

"Payers and risk-bearing providers are under increasing pressure to ensure accurate, defensible HCC documentation," said Fawad Butt, CEO of Penguin Ai. "By bringing Penguin Ai's risk-adjustment intelligence directly into Snowflake's customer environments, organizations can modernize their coding workflows with greater trust, stronger compliance, and faster time to value—without moving or exposing sensitive patient data."

Penguin Ai and Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to provide joint customers with solutions to improve their operational efficiency and compliance by delivering highly accurate, audit-ready risk-adjustment insights directly where their governed data already resides. With the Penguin Ai HCC Coding Snowflake Native App, customers can streamline prospective or retrospective HCC reviews, enhance submission readiness, and reduce administrative burden with intelligent, repeatable, and fully traceable automation.

"As Snowflake expands our healthcare partner ecosystem, the addition of purpose-built AI solutions like Penguin Ai is critical to driving meaningful business outcomes," said Kevin Davis, GTM Lead for Healthcare Data Products at Snowflake. "A seamless app experience enables our shared customers to accelerate AI innovation, eliminate data silos, and support compliance in their risk adjustment strategies."

Joint customers can now leverage Penguin Ai's HCC Coding Snowflake Native App on the Snowflake Marketplace, which allows them to run advanced documentation interpretation, model-based code suggestions, and coding integrity checks directly inside their Snowflake account. As a Snowflake Native App, customers can install and run the solution without data movement, accelerating time-to-value, strengthening governance, and eliminating integration complexity.

Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what's possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps, and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and seamless access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. Using the combined capabilities of the Snowflake Native App Framework and Snowpark Container Services , developers can build sophisticated applications that run on a range of configurable hardware options, including GPUs, and distribute and monetize them on Snowflake Marketplace. They can even deploy these applications within customer Snowflake accounts without requiring data movement.

To learn more about Penguin Ai's HCC Coding and Risk Adjustment solution, click here . In select regions, Penguin Ai is eligible for the Snowflake Marketplace Capacity Drawdown (MCD)1. With the Snowflake MCD program, a portion of committed capacity can be used for Snowflake Marketplace purchases.

About Penguin Ai

Penguin Ai is a healthcare AI company focused on transforming operations for healthcare payers and providers by leveraging cutting-edge generative AI technology. Its flagship platform combines task-specific Small Language Models (SLMs) and Agents with a full-service healthcare AI platform to streamline healthcare administration processes such as prior authorizations, claims processing, medical records summarization, and appeals management. Designed to streamline healthcare workflows and enhance operational efficiency, Penguin Ai leverages advanced AI models, compliance capabilities, and agents to transform the way healthcare enterprises manage their data and operations. Founded by the former Chief Data Officer of Kaiser Permanente, UnitedHealthcare, and Optum, Penguin Ai is on a mission to reduce the $1 trillion annual cost of health care administration inefficiencies. Through its cutting-edge AI solutions, Penguin Ai aims to streamline healthcare operations, lower costs, and enable better outcomes for patients and providers alike. To learn more, visit

https:// www.penguinai.co/ .

1 Only available in select regions. See documentation for full program details.

