PENN FOSTER GROUP ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIPS WITH FOUR LEADING EDUCATION BRANDS TO EXPAND PATHWAYS TO LEARNER SUCCESS

PHOENIX, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster Group, a leading provider of digital and data-driven learning solutions for high-demand skills and jobs, today announced partnerships with four leading higher education providers— Sophia , Southern New Hampshire University , National University , and University of Maryland Global Campus —to further expand the academic and career pathways available for Penn Foster Group's learners upon their graduation, reflecting its continued commitment to learner success. Partners offer a range of benefits from discounts to seamless admissions processes, making it more feasible for graduates to continue their education journey.

"Our mission at Penn Foster Group is to empower learners with tools and opportunities that can open doors to success," said Kermit Cook, Penn Foster Group CEO. "These partnerships with esteemed providers expand our learners' palette beyond what we offer at Penn Foster Group, providing optionality as they explore additional educational or career paths."

This initiative is being launched on the cusp of Penn Foster Group's largest in-person graduation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of 1,500 students. These strategic partnerships are designed specifically to bridge the gap between high school education and the myriad of career opportunities awaiting Penn Foster Group graduates in addition to those offered by Penn Foster Group, understanding the diverse needs and aspirations of learners. By offering tailored and flexible educational pathways, Penn Foster Group endeavors that its learners are well-prepared and empowered to pursue their chosen fields with confidence.

"By leveraging our robust network of partners and comprehensive educational programs, we can further equip learners with the skills needed for today's rapidly evolving workforce," said Mark Godfrey, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Penn Foster Group. "I'm proud of our team's ability to design and deliver creative solutions at scale. This is a great example of a win-win-win solution, one that simultaneously benefits our learners, our partner organizations, and Penn Foster Group."

Sophia offers flexible, self-paced college-level courses that are designed to be transferred for credit, helping students save on general education costs. Additionally, Penn Foster Group students interested in healthcare may find Sophia helpful, as it offers a nursing pathway to help prepare them for advanced courses and a career in the field.

Southern New Hampshire University offers high-quality, innovative pathways at some of the lowest online tuition rates in the nation, providing affordable options for continued education; National University, an access and success innovator with an extremely diverse student population of non-traditional and underserved learners from many walks of life enhances accessibility with a tuition reduction for Penn Foster graduates; and University of Maryland Global Campus—the nation's largest public online university focused on working adults and military service members—offers more than 135 degrees and certificates in areas such as cybersecurity, IT, data analytics, healthcare and business.

As a portfolio of online learning platforms, Penn Foster Group provides online education and training solutions to create pathways for greater economic mobility through real-world skills and knowledge that may enable learners to achieve long-term success in the workplaces of the future. For more information on these partnerships and their benefits for learners, visit the dedicated landing pages: Sophia , Southern New Hampshire University , National University , and University of Maryland Global Campus .

Penn Foster Group

At Penn Foster Group, we are transforming online learning to help learners by bringing together Penn Foster, Ashworth College, James Madison High School, the New York Institute of Photography, the New York Institute of Art and Design, and other education platforms. Together, we create pathways to greater economic mobility through real-world skills and knowledge that may enable them to achieve long-term success in the workplaces of the future. Our history dates back to 1890 when our founder, Thomas Foster, pioneered distance education by offering training by mail for coal miners to get the necessary skills for safer jobs. Today, with the partners who use our education and training programs, we continue that mission of providing accessible training and education for in-demand skills and are building a workforce that's prepared for the future job market.

