Penn Mutual Announces Record-Breaking Dividend Award in 2026

Penn Mutual Continues Historic Dividend Track Record with $300 Million Award to Policyholders

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual) is pleased to announce that the Penn Mutual Board of Trustees has approved a record $300 million dividend award in 2026 to participating policyholders. This award marks another milestone in the company's unwavering commitment to its policyholders and its mutual structure.

Dividends are a key measure of a mutual company's performance, and Penn Mutual's dividend history remains one of the strongest and most consistent in the industry. Since its founding in 1847, Penn Mutual has consistently delivered on its promises. The 2026 dividend award continues our legacy of growth and reliability, building on the company's trajectory from a $30 million dividend award in 2011 to $300 million today.

"This dividend award is a reflection of our dedication to policyholders and the financial strength that supports them. Our mutual model allows us to prioritize long-term value, and we remain focused on fulfilling our commitments as we have for more than 175 years," said Dave O'Malley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Policyholders will receive dividends on their 2026 anniversary date based on the way they elected to receive them.

Dividends are determined annually, are subject to change, and are not guaranteed.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

For more than 175 years, Penn Mutual has been a trusted partner to financial professionals across the U.S., placing protection solutions at the center of building stronger financial futures for individuals, families, and businesses. Penn Mutual and its affiliates offer a comprehensive suite of competitive products and services to meet the unique needs of financial professionals and their clients, including life insurance, annuities, wealth management, and institutional asset management. To learn more, including current financial strength ratings, visit pennmutual.com.

