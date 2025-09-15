Smarter, faster, and built for impact — Penn Mutual's signature platform gives financial professionals more time to focus on what matters most.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual) is pleased to announce the launch of its refreshed Accelerated Client Experience (ACE), an industry-leading, digital life insurance buying platform, designed to deliver greater speed, efficiency, and a more seamless experience for financial professionals and their clients.

Refreshed ACE Sets New Standard in Life Insurance Digital Applications

A pioneering platform and first-of-its-kind within the life insurance industry, ACE was built to streamline the life insurance application process from start to finish. Currently, more than 90% of eligible life insurance applications are submitted through ACE, making it one of Penn Mutual's most important tools for financial professionals. The refreshed ACE introduces a range of enhancements, including:

Streamlined navigation and redesigned dashboards for improved visibility



Simplified application creation and data entry





Enhanced client invitation and tracking capabilities





Improved submission workflows for faster and more accurate processing

"The refreshed ACE isn't just faster, it's smarter. We've taken what worked and made it better, so financial professionals can focus less on process and more on progress," said Jennifer Dorfmeister, Chief Distribution Officer at Penn Mutual. "With the latest ACE enhancements, we're giving financial professionals back what matters most — time. Time to focus on their clients and their business. Every improvement we make is designed to help financial professionals serve their clients better and stay ahead of the curve."

ACE is a proprietary digital platform owned by Penn Mutual. The refreshed platform is built to offer greater long-term flexibility, so that Penn Mutual can continuously evolve the system to meet long-term needs.

"This refresh marks a turning point. The refreshed ACE gives us the agility to respond faster, innovate smarter, and continuously raise the bar for what digital life insurance solutions can deliver," said Stephen Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer. "With ACE, we're delivering on our commitment to top-tier service and supporting financial professionals with the tools they need to succeed."

The ACE refresh is the latest step in Penn Mutual's ongoing commitment to innovation, efficiency, and delivering long-term value to financial professionals and their clients. With these enhancements, ACE continues to set the standard for digital life insurance solutions in the industry.

Licensed financial professionals can learn more about ACE by visiting Gateway for Penn Mutual financial professionals.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

For more than 175 years, Penn Mutual has been a trusted partner to financial professionals across the U.S., placing protection solutions at the center of building stronger financial futures for individuals, families, and businesses. Penn Mutual and its affiliates offer a comprehensive suite of competitive products and services to meet the unique needs of financial professionals and their clients, including life insurance, annuities, wealth management, and institutional asset management. To learn more, including current financial strength ratings, visit pennmutual.com.

