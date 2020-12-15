Penn Mutual Honored by Travis Manion Foundation
Company receives 2020 Community Leadership Award
Dec 15, 2020, 09:23 ET
HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, received the 2020 Community Leadership Award from Travis Manion Foundation during the annual "If Not Me, Then Who" Gala, held virtually on December 10, 2020. Penn Mutual Chairman and CEO Eileen McDonnell accepted the award on behalf of the company in a pre-recorded video presented during the virtual event.
"We're grateful to receive the Community Leadership Award," said McDonnell. "Our relationship with, and support of, Travis Manion Foundation reflects our commitment to our core values of service, respect and being part of a larger community. We're proud to partner with an organization that shares our values and support of our military veterans."
"Travis Manion Foundation is honored to present Penn Mutual with our Community Leadership Award," said Ryan Manion, President of Travis Manion Foundation. "Their dedication to supporting our veterans and families of the fallen goes far beyond the typical partnership, as their staff and leadership teams have participated in countless TMF engagement opportunities, exemplifying their belief in a culture of character. We share a common belief in supporting the greater community and being a force for good, and these values are not just the basis of great organizations, they are the foundation for a great society."
The Community Leadership Award is given each year to an organization that has demonstrated tremendous support for our military community. Previous recipients include Johnson & Johnson, Comcast NBCUniversal, Wounded Warrior Project and The Boeing Company.
About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company
Penn Mutual is committed to helping people live life with confidence. At the heart of this purpose is the belief that life insurance is central to a sound financial plan. Through our network of trusted financial professionals, we are dedicated to helping individuals, families and businesses achieve their dreams. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.
About Travis Manion Foundation
Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1st Lt. Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..."
