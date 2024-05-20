Penn Mutual Expands Leadership

Key Leaders to Deliver on Penn Mutual Service Excellence, Expanded National Distribution and Growing Affiliated Financial Professional Organization

HORSHAM, Pa., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual) is pleased to announce the expansion of our Enterprise Leadership Team, with key appointments in Operations, Distribution and 1847Financial, Penn Mutual's national organization for affiliated Financial Professionals.

Stephen Kennedy has joined Penn Mutual as Chief Operating Officer. Stephen will be responsible for Penn Mutual operations, including service and underwriting, as we continue to deliver service excellence to our Financial Professionals and policyholders.

Stephen joins us from Thrivent, where, as COO, he built a service-first mentality across the organization and spearheaded numerous initiatives to set new benchmarks for client and Financial Professional satisfaction. He brings more than three decades of experience in the financial sector, including senior leadership roles at Allianz and AIG American General. Over the course of his career, Stephen has developed strong relationships with Financial Professionals and a deep appreciation for their businesses and needs as our customer.

"I'm thrilled to join Penn Mutual, a strong mutual company with a rich legacy and long-standing dedication to Financial Professionals and policyholders," said Stephen. "It's clear that Penn Mutual has a strong customer service orientation, rooted in core values of acting with integrity, building relationships and delivering on promises. These values will guide our teams in our continued focus on achieving operational excellence."

Jennifer Dorfmeister has been promoted to Chief Distribution Officer. She will continue to lead the Independence Financial Network, with the expansion of her responsibilities to include the complete marketing and distribution of Penn Mutual life insurance and annuity products to independent Financial Professionals.

Jennifer has more than 20 years of experience within the life insurance industry, with the past 8 years with Penn Mutual, where she has grown our strategic distribution relationships and expanded our highly regarded, national advanced sales support team. These accomplishments have solidified Penn Mutual as a leader in life insurance in key markets.

Heather Nagengast has been promoted to the Enterprise Leadership Team as President of 1847Financial. 1847Financial provides affiliated Financial Professionals with a full scope of solutions and services in life insurance and wealth management, along with dedicated resources in business and sales development, practice management, marketing and more. Heather's responsibilities have expanded with the alignment of Hornor, Townsend & Kent (HTK) within 1847Financial, to continue to support affiliated Financial Professionals seeking comprehensive, flexible wealth management solutions with the backing of strong mutual company.

Heather brings more than 20 years of financial services experience, and joined Penn Mutual in 2022. During that time, she has transformed our affiliated distribution model to a premier destination for Financial Professionals focused on holistic planning and seeking the support and growth available from local firm leadership and national support.

"Penn Mutual is proud to welcome Stephen, Jennifer and Heather in these new leadership positions as we execute on our business strategy through 2024 and beyond," said Dave O'Malley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With top-notch leadership across our enterprise, we are well-positioned for continued success in delivering the products and services to best support our Financial Professionals and policyholders."

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

For over 175 years, Penn Mutual has empowered individuals, families and businesses on the journey to achieve their financial goals. Through our partnership with Financial Professionals across the U.S., we help generations grow stronger by instilling the confidence and reliability that comes from a secure financial future. Penn Mutual and its affiliates offer a comprehensive suite of competitive and robust solutions to meet the unique needs of Financial Professionals and their clients, including life insurance, annuities, wealth management and institutional asset management. To learn more, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.pennmutual.com.

