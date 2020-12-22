Penn Power Presents $10,000 "Gift of the Season" to LindenPointe Entrepreneurship Academy

NEW CASTLE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Power presented a surprise $10,000 "Gift of the Season" to the LindenPointe Entrepreneurship Academy (eAcademy) in Hermitage to support classroom upgrades that will enhance students' learning experience during the pandemic while keeping them safe and healthy. The gift was presented on behalf of the FirstEnergy Foundation as part of its annual holiday "Gifts of the Season" campaign.

Winners across FirstEnergy's service areas were chosen secretly by the company's external affairs employees, who identified organizations in their local areas that do extraordinary work to strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved individuals.

"Despite every curveball that has been thrown at us this year, the eAcademy has continued to provide local high school students with a unique program that best suits their skills and career interests," said Lorna Wisham, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. "We're proud to support their efforts to continue finding ways to sharpen the skills of our future leaders during these uncertain times."

The eAcademy is a unique educational program created through a collaborative partnership involving the City of Hermitage and eCenter @ LindenPointe, a local business incubator, as well as 11 Mercer County school districts: Commodore Perry, Farrell, Greenville, Grove City Hickory, Kennedy Catholic, Mercer, Sharon, Sharpsville, Union and West Middlesex.

Launched in 2014, the eAcademy encourages economic development in the region by giving local high school students a year-long, practical work experience in which they partner with business leaders to develop entrepreneurial skills.

"The generous support from the FirstEnergy Foundation will allow us to continue offering a high-quality entrepreneurship program to our students, despite all the challenges we've experienced during this pandemic," said Lisa Evans, program director of the eAcademy. "We are extremely thankful for the relationship we've built with FirstEnergy and Penn Power over the years, and their support touches the lives of many local students."

In addition to financial support the eAcademy has received from the FirstEnergy Foundation, several Penn Power and FirstEnergy employees have volunteered hours of their time over the years to mentor students and help them develop their business ideas.

Photos of FirstEnergy's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded nearly $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

Penn Power, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), serves approximately 165,000 customers within 1,100 square miles of western Pennsylvania. Follow Penn Power on Twitter @Penn Power, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennPower.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

