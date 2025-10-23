Stronger, More Reliable Power Coming to Trumbull and Ashtabula Counties

Upgraded power line expected to be energized by the end of this month

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 10,000 residents and businesses in rural Trumbull and Ashtabula counties will soon experience improved electric service as a major grid upgrade nears completion in northeast Ohio.

American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI), a FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) company, has rebuilt an 11.5-mile high-voltage transmission line to reduce outages and speed up restoration times when service is disrupted.

Built to Withstand the Elements

The project replaces aging infrastructure with stronger poles and thicker wires capable of carrying more electricity. Nearly 140 new steel structures were installed, many anchored in deep concrete foundations to better withstand severe weather and vehicle accidents. This is especially important in open fields, where one fallen pole can knock down others like dominos, causing bigger outages.

The upgraded line will also connect with existing lines, allowing power to be rerouted more easily during outages and minimizing service disruptions.

Mark Mroczynski, President of Transmission for FirstEnergy: "We know how frustrating power outages can be, especially in rural areas where repairs can take longer. This project is all about helping to keep the electricity flowing reliably during uncontrollable events like severe weather or car accidents and making life a little easier for our customers."

Construction began in 2023, and the line is expected to be energized by the end of this month.

View or download a video series on "Why a Modern Transmission System Matters to You"

Part of a Bigger Investment in Reliability

This nearly $19 million project is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy's $28 billion investment program to modernize the electric grid across the footprint between 2025 and 2029. The goal: a smarter, more secure grid that meets the needs of today's customers and tomorrow's growth.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp or online at firstenergycorp.com.

