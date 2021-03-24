Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Executive Council Endorses State Appellate Court Candidates in 2021 Primary

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Executive Council's officers and vice presidents, representing more than 700,000 working people across the Commonwealth, issued its primary candidate endorsements for Pennsylvania's Supreme, Superior, and Commonwealth Courts. Endorsed candidates must receive a two-thirds supermajority vote of the Council.

The endorsed primary candidates for 2021's Appellate Court seats are:

Maria McLaughlin for PA Supreme Court Justice;

for PA Supreme Court Justice; Timika Lane for PA Superior Court Judge;

for PA Superior Court Judge; Amanda Green Hawkins for Commonwealth Court Judge; and,

for Commonwealth Court Judge; and, David Lee Spurgeon for Commonwealth Court Judge.

President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following joint statement on the primary election endorsements:

"In this election year, working people have the opportunity to elect the justices and judges who make decisions impacting the lives of all Pennsylvanians, and that is reflected in one of the most diverse endorsements of any organization. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO proudly endorses these pro-worker candidates who will protect people's rights on the job and in the community. All elections have consequences, and therefore we can never neglect our duty to participate in the democratic process."

SOURCE Pennsylvania AFL-CIO