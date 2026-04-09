Pennsylvania American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation Provide Over $2.7 Million in Statewide Support to Communities in 2025

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania American Water today announced that it provided more than $2.1 million through grants, charitable contributions and program support across Pennsylvania organizations. With an additional $520,400 from the American Water Charitable Foundation, total charitable support topped $2.7 million, as detailed in the company's 2025 Community Impact Report.

"At Pennsylvania American Water, our work extends beyond providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to our customers," said Justin Ladner, president of Pennsylvania American Water. "Together with the American Water Charitable Foundation, we are committed to supporting organizations that make our communities better places to live, work and operate."

In 2025, Pennsylvania American Water proudly contributed:

$143,650 to 205 local fire and rescue organizations;

$62,385 to 15 environmental-focused projects or programs;

$69,630 to 10 education and workforce development organizations;

$31,876 to 15 health and wellness and other related organizations; and

$378,240 to 78 organizations working in the area of community sustainability.

The company also contributed $1.5 million to help its customers through its H2O Help to Others assistance program, a resource that has been available for customers for more than 35 years. Learn more at pennsylvaniaamwater.com/H2O.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to support eligible nonprofit partners in advancing impactful initiatives and projects across Pennsylvania," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers employees to get involved and help strengthen communities served by American Water."

The American Water Charitable Foundation's 2025 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

About the American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

SOURCE American Water