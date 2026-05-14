Water Quality Reports Available Online for New Jersey American Water Customers

Reports show drinking water in all service areas meets quality standards.

CAMDEN, N.J., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey American Water is proud to announce that its most recent Water Quality Reports are now available for all service areas on its website at newjerseyamwater.com/waterquality. The company is proud to report that once again, the drinking water provided to the 3 million New Jerseyans it serves meets or surpasses both state and federal water quality standards for all regulated substances, including lead.

"Providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water requires dedicated people and sustained investment," said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. "From the employees collecting and analyzing samples to those operating our treatment plants and maintaining our pipes, our teams work every day to deliver water that our customers can rely on, supported by more than $780 million invested across New Jersey last year alone to strengthen our treatment and pipeline infrastructure."

The 2026 annual water quality report (also referred to as a "consumer confidence report") details the quality of water provided by the company to its customers using data collected from water quality testing in its local systems between January and December 2025. It highlights the compounds detected in the treated drinking water in comparison to the compliance standards established by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP). As an additional layer of education and transparency, the report also details results of tests conducted for certain unregulated compounds, in areas where they are present and thus treated to achieve levels below recommended health guidelines.

"Our water quality reports reflect the high standards we hold ourselves to," said McDonough. "They're one more way we demonstrate our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve."

This year's Water Quality reports include important information related to the company's Lead Service Line Replacement efforts. In July 2021, the state of New Jersey enacted legislation that requires all water providers to share with customers the material of the utility-owned and customer-owned service lines that lead to their property, notify customers with service lines that are lead or galvanized steel, and replace them. New Jersey American Water regularly tests for lead in drinking water and our water continues to meet state and federal water quality regulations, including those set for lead.

Customers can access the Water Quality report specific to their area by visiting the Water Quality tab on New Jersey American Water's website and searching for their report by zip code. The company provides a video guide that shows customers how to access their reports step by step. Printed copies of the report are also available to customers who do not wish to access it online. Customers can call the company's customer service center at 800-272-1325 to request a hard copy of their local report.

To learn more about New Jersey American Water's commitment to water education, environmental stewardship, and quality service, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 875 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 3 million people.

For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water