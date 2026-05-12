Pennsylvania American Water Announces 2026 Restoration Work Across the Commonwealth

Company to spend more than $50 million restoring streets and sidewalks impacted by underground utility work

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania American Water announced plans today for its 2026 restoration work, which focuses on permanently restoring streets, sidewalks and other surfaces impacted by water main replacements and wastewater pipe upgrades. The company expects to spend more than $50 million this year to complete restoration projects across the Commonwealth.

"Much of our work takes place underground, often in roadways," said Jim Runzer, vice president of operations for Pennsylvania American Water. "Weather and ground conditions can affect timing for permanent paving, and we appreciate our customers' patience. We don't consider a project complete until final restoration is finished."

The restoration work follows extensive system improvements across the state. In 2025, Pennsylvania American Water spent more than $722 million to upgrade water and wastewater systems serving customers in 38 counties and 436 communities statewide, including approximately $638 million for water system improvements and $84 million for wastewater systems.

To improve efficiency and reduce disruption for residents and drivers, restoration work is generally scheduled on a neighborhood‑by‑neighborhood basis. This approach allows crews to complete permanent repairs at multiple locations within the same area during a single timeframe, helping restoration move more quickly while minimizing repeated impacts to local streets and communities.

"Our goal is to leave communities better than we found them," Runzer added. "This work helps us deliver safe, reliable service to our customers while also improving road conditions and safety for everyone who lives and travels in these communities."

These efforts also support local economies. Research shows that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 10 jobs are generated throughout the economy. Statewide, Pennsylvania American Water invested approximately $722 million in 2025 alone to improve its water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems, supporting more than 7,220 jobs through these continued investments.

Learn more about Pennsylvania American Water's infrastructure investment efforts at pennsylvaniaamwater.com/infrastructure.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

SOURCE American Water