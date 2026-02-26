Pennsylvania American Water Announces Launch of American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grant Program

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania American Water is pleased to announce the launch of the American Water Charitable Foundation's 2026 Water and Environment Grant Program. The Foundation invites community partners to apply for grants that promote clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation projects.

"Stroud Water Research Center is grateful to receive an American Water Charitable Foundation Water and Environment grant, allowing us to expand equitable access to hands-on watershed education for K–12 students and community members across Chester County and beyond," said Tara Muenz, the center's assistant director of education following receipt of a 2025 grant. "Through immersive, nature-based activities like canoeing and fishing, participants will connect with their local waterways in meaningful ways. The experience is designed not just to inform, but to empower individuals with the knowledge and confidence to take everyday actions that safeguard and sustain clean water for all."

Through this grant program in 2025, the American Water Charitable Foundation awarded a combined total of $1.7 million to 80 organizations in 12 states, supporting organizations located in communities served by American Water, including $205,000 to 19 Pennsylvania-based organizations:

"As a provider of safe, clean water and wastewater service for customers across Pennsylvania, a commitment to the well-being of the environment and our watersheds is at the heart of all we do. We understand that as a company, we play an important role in protecting, restoring and enhancing these shared resources. We also know we can't do it alone," said Pennsylvania American Water Vice President of Business Development, Government and External Affairs Thom Chiomento. "We're thankful for the many dedicated community partners we're able to collaborate with as they work to address environmental concerns, offer educational resources and ensure the health and vitality of our state for generations to come."

The Foundation supports three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that positively benefit the communities where American Water and its employees live and work.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is thrilled to launch its annual Water and Environment Grant Program, supporting impactful initiatives and programs across American Water's national footprint, including Pennsylvania American Water," said American Water Charitable Foundation President Carrie Williams. "Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers communities to understand the importance of water, while also encouraging local organizations to engage in protecting this vital resource."

Applications will be accepted through March 6, 2026. Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation, grant eligibility and how to apply here.

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations.

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

