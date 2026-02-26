Pennsylvania American Water Announces Launch of American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grant Program

News provided byAmerican Water
Feb 26, 2026, 14:32 ET
MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania American Water is pleased to announce the launch of the American Water Charitable Foundation's 2026 Water and Environment Grant Program. The Foundation invites community partners to apply for grants that promote clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation projects.
"Stroud Water Research Center is grateful to receive an American Water Charitable Foundation Water and Environment grant, allowing us to expand equitable access to hands-on watershed education for K–12 students and community members across Chester County and beyond," said Tara Muenz, the center's assistant director of education following receipt of a 2025 grant. "Through immersive, nature-based activities like canoeing and fishing, participants will connect with their local waterways in meaningful ways. The experience is designed not just to inform, but to empower individuals with the knowledge and confidence to take everyday actions that safeguard and sustain clean water for all."
Through this grant program in 2025, the American Water Charitable Foundation awarded a combined total of $1.7 million to 80 organizations in 12 states, supporting organizations located in communities served by American Water, including $205,000 to 19 Pennsylvania-based organizations:
- Allegheny CleanWays – Clean up illegal dumping and litter on Allegheny County waterways ($5,000)
- Central Pennsylvania Conservancy – Provide user amenities, passive recreational opportunities and ecological enhancements to public preserves ($15,000)
- East End United Community Center – Install pipe and tank to irrigate community garden ($10,000)
- Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation – Monitor underground mine pool elevations for groundwater in Lackawanna and Wyoming counties ($10,000)
- Greener Partners – Create a school garden at Hancock Elementary for discovery-based education ($5,000)
- Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation – Offer a citizen-led program that empowers communities to monitor, understand and protect northeastern Pennsylvania's lake water quality ($5,000)
- Lehman Sanctuary – Deliver essential watershed science education to regional teachers ($5,000)
- Main Street York – Construct a waterfront trail, critical flood infrastructure upgrades and connections to the City of York's neighborhoods ($20,000)
- Pennsylvania Environmental Council – Fund cleanup efforts and waste disposal in the Susquehanna River and Lackawanna River watersheds ($10,000)
- Pennsylvania Envirothon – Support annual high school science competition teaching environmental knowledge and skills ($15,000)
- Pennsylvania Resources Council – Provide rain barrels and watershed protection education to Butler and Monongahela Valley residents and educate and empower residents of Norristown to protect watersheds ($30,000)
- Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy – Construct a community-designed gathering space with green infrastructure in McKinley Park ($20,000)
- Schuylkill River Greenway Association – Connect local communities to the Schuylkill River through equitable access at Reeser's Landing ($10,000)
- Seneca Valley Foundation – Enhance the Seneca Valley Fishery to encourage hands-on learning along school campus ($5,000)
- Spearhead Project Earth – Enhance new recreation destination with additional landscaping, informative signage and native plants ($5,000)
- Stroud Water Research Center – Offer education programs to inform community members on how to improve their choices to protect watersheds ($10,000)
- Three Rivers Waterkeeper – Expand watershed stewardship and education programs in the Monongahela Valley ($10,000)
- Friends of the Pittsburgh Urban Forest (Tree Pittsburgh) – Distribute 200 trees at local community events ($5,000)
- York City Parks Conservancy – Construct a new woodland playground and ADA-accessible restrooms in historic Farquhar Park ($10,000)
"As a provider of safe, clean water and wastewater service for customers across Pennsylvania, a commitment to the well-being of the environment and our watersheds is at the heart of all we do. We understand that as a company, we play an important role in protecting, restoring and enhancing these shared resources. We also know we can't do it alone," said Pennsylvania American Water Vice President of Business Development, Government and External Affairs Thom Chiomento. "We're thankful for the many dedicated community partners we're able to collaborate with as they work to address environmental concerns, offer educational resources and ensure the health and vitality of our state for generations to come."
The Foundation supports three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that positively benefit the communities where American Water and its employees live and work.
"The American Water Charitable Foundation is thrilled to launch its annual Water and Environment Grant Program, supporting impactful initiatives and programs across American Water's national footprint, including Pennsylvania American Water," said American Water Charitable Foundation President Carrie Williams. "Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers communities to understand the importance of water, while also encouraging local organizations to engage in protecting this vital resource."
Applications will be accepted through March 6, 2026. Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation, grant eligibility and how to apply here.
About American Water
American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.
About American Water Charitable Foundation
The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.
About Pennsylvania American Water
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.
SOURCE American Water
Share this article