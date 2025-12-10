Pennsylvania American Water Asks Customers in 17 Counties to Reduce Nonessential Water Use During Drought Watch Declaration

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania American Water is encouraging customers throughout portions of its statewide service territory to voluntarily reduce their water consumption in response to the drought watch declaration expansion announced this week by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). While the company always encourages wise water use, Pennsylvania American Water is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their nonessential water use by 10-15% (a reduction of approximately 11-16 gallons per day) in accordance with DEP's guidance.

"We're asking our customers in affected areas to observe the DEP's request and be mindful of their nonessential water use during this drought watch," said Brandy Braun, director of water quality and environmental compliance for Pennsylvania American Water. "Our sources of supply are currently adequate to meet the needs of our customers, but we want to prepare for the potential for more severe conditions that could lead to stricter conservation measures in the future."

Of the 37 counties included in DEP's drought watch declaration, 17 are within areas where Pennsylvania American Water provides water service. Those counties include Adams, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Union Warren and Washington.

Following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force on Dec. 4, DEP expanded its existing 25-county drought watch declaration based on public water supply levels and data related to four indicators: precipitation, surface water flow, groundwater level and soil moisture. According to DEP, a drought watch declaration is the first and least severe level of the state's three drought classifications. Learn more on DEP's drought information webpage.

Pennsylvania American Water offers multiple water conservation resources in the Wise Water Use section of its website. It also is a member of the Alliance for Water Efficiency, which developed an online Water Use Calculator that allows visitors to input water use information specific to their household and offers tips on where they can save water and energy based on that data. The company also periodically shares water conservation tips and reminders with customers through email campaigns, bill enclosures and social media posts.

Below are tips for conserving water inside and outside the home:

Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it.

Regularly check your toilet, faucets, and pipes for leaks with our free leak detection kits. If you find a leak, have it fixed as soon as possible.

Install water-saving showerheads, toilets and faucet aerators.

Consider water and energy-efficient appliances. Products and services that have earned the WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20% more efficient while maintaining performance.

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or washing dishes in the sink.

Water your lawn only when it needs it. When you do, water in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clean your sidewalk, driveway or patio.

Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall. For information, see this Penn State Extension guide.

