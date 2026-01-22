Pennsylvania American Water Receives $6.1+ Million in PENNVEST Funding for Infrastructure Improvement Projects in Berks and Cumberland Counties

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shapiro administration yesterday announced that Pennsylvania American Water was awarded grants and low-interest loans from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) totaling $6,183,799. The funding will support two infrastructure improvement projects in Berks and Cumberland counties.

"At Pennsylvania American Water, we strive to provide our customers with high-quality, reliable water and wastewater services while also meeting environmental standards and state and federal regulations. We're thankful to PENNVEST for approving our funding requests and supporting us in that mission," said Pennsylvania American Water Vice President of Engineering Tony Nokovich. "These projects will have a positive impact on the service provided for our customers by enabling us to continue our efforts to improve water and wastewater infrastructure across the state."

The PENNVEST grant of $122,263 and loan of $3,627,737 will fund the replacement of approximately 384 identified lead water service lines in the New Cumberland Borough, Cumberland County. The removal of all leaded components will provide direct water quality improvements to customers and is consistent with regulatory and Pennsylvania American Water initiatives to eliminate lead-containing lines from the public water supply system. Learn more at pennsylvaniaamwater.com/leadfacts. The interest terms for the loan are 1.00% for the full 248-month loan period.

In Berks County, Pennsylvania American Water's Exeter Wastewater Corrective Action Plan project received a loan of $2,433,799. The project includes sliplining more than 14,200 feet of eight-, 10- and 12-inch main and the replacement of approximately 1,200 feet of eight-inch main, which will reduce inflow and infiltration into the collection system. The interest terms for the loan are 1.00% for the first five years and 1.743% for the remainder of the 20-year loan period.

"Every Pennsylvanian has a constitutional right to clean drinking water – and my Administration is focused on making sure that right is protected all across our Commonwealth," said Governor Josh Shapiro in the Commonwealth's official announcement. "Historic investments in clean water infrastructure like the ones made today will assist local communities replace lead service lines, upgrade water treatment plants, remove PFAS and much more to help."

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people.

SOURCE American Water