Pennsylvania Appellate Court Affirms Significant Ruling in Favor of Federal Signal Corporation in Firefighter Hearing Loss Case

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE : FSS ), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, announced today that a Pittsburgh court of appeals issued an opinion affirming the trial court's dismissal of a case filed by seven Pittsburgh firefighter plaintiffs who claimed that the Company's sirens on their fire trucks caused them hearing loss. The trial court had ruled that the plaintiff firefighters had failed to produce evidence of an alternative siren design that "provides as much protection to pedestrians, motorists, and occupants of fire trucks as Federal Signal's 360 degree (siren) design." The appellate court concurred, declaring that the plaintiff firefighters had failed to demonstrate that their alternative siren design "met the need for an effective warning for motorists and pedestrians."

Daniel A. DuPré, General Counsel for the Company, stated, "This is another in a series of favorable trial and appellate court rulings in the hearing loss cases filed against the Company. These results are an affirmation of the vital importance of our siren products, not just for the safety of the firefighters themselves, but also for the safety of motorists and pedestrians encountered by firefighters during an emergency response."

Jennifer Sherman, Chief Executive Officer for the Company, stated, "We are pleased that the court ruled in favor of Federal Signal. We believe strongly in our life-saving siren products, and we will continue to defend them aggressively."

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE : FSS ) provides products and services to protect people and our planet. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer and manufacturer of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.

SOURCE Federal Signal Corporation

Related Links

http://www.federalsignal.com

