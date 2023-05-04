Pennsylvania-Based Full-Service Process Engineering Company, Javan Engineering Joins CHA

Expansion Fuels Strategic Growth in Pharmaceuticals and Industrial Markets

ALBANY, N.Y., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative engineering design, consulting, and project management firm, announced today it has acquired Javan Engineering, a full-service engineering firm serving the industrial, chemical, pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, and university markets. Javan Engineering is based in greater Philadelphia, PA, with 200 employees. Javan's core engineering services include process, electrical, instrumentation & controls, automation reliability, process safety management (PSM), asset management, equipment maintenance, and project management services. The firm has offices in Fort Washington and Lansdale, PA, as well as Raleigh, NC.

"Javan Engineering is a significant and exciting addition that provides an expanded platform for CHA to offer best-in-class multi-discipline engineering services, project management and asset management capabilities, positioning us for strategic growth in key advanced manufacturing markets," said Jim Stephenson, CEO of CHA Holdings. "The Javan team brings unique breadth and depth in life sciences/pharmaceuticals, biotech, chemical, and other industrial/specialized manufacturing facilities. CHA has similar existing clients who will benefit tremendously from these expanded capabilities. With increasing investment and demand for domestic manufacturing and continued growth in pharma, life sciences and semiconductors, we see great opportunities to serve our clients and to be a leader in this market."

Javan Engineering CEO Moses Javan said, "We are passionate about our work and differentiate ourselves with deep expertise, while being responsive to our clients' needs. Our growth and performance have excelled because of our long-tenured-trusted relationships with blue-chip clients. CHA is a great cultural and strategic fit for Javan. The long history of exceptional client retention, service, and innovation, makes the joining of our firms a natural match, benefiting both our clients and employees. We have significant opportunities ahead as we expand our offerings with the collaboration of our two talented teams. We are very much looking forward to continuing to serve our clients safely and with the greater capabilities of our two firms."

The addition of Javan Engineering brings CHA's staff count to over 1,700 in 50 offices from Canada to Florida to the Midwest. Javan Engineering will be rebranded as Javan Engineering, A CHA Company, effective immediately. Morrissey-Goodale initiated this transaction and served as Javan's M&A advisor.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. ("CHA" or the "Company") is an innovative, full-service engineering design, consulting, and project management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private, and institutional clients. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable, integrated solutions to the world's most challenging infrastructure and facilities projects across utilities, transportation, water, and other critical commercial and industrial end-markets. Headquartered in Albany, NY, the Company has established a national footprint with 50 offices and ~1,700 employees. CHA was ranked the 69th largest engineering firm in the U.S. in 2023 by Engineering News-Record. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

About Javan Engineering

Javan Engineering is a full-service engineering consulting firm based in Fort Washington, PA, serving a highly regarded roster of clients in the industrial, chemical, pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, and university markets. The Javan team blends the expertise of vigilant project managers, engineers, construction experts, compliance and safety experts, and procurement specialists. For more information, please visit www.JavanEngineering.com.

