Pennsylvania Evidence Resource Center Adds IXL Math and IXL English Language Arts to List of Evidence-Based Resources for Schools

A recent study of IXL Math and IXL ELA met Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Tier 2 standards for evidence-based interventions in each subject, according to the Evidence Resource Center

HARRISBURG, Penn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL , the personalized learning platform used by more than 13 million students, announced that the Pennsylvania Evidence Resource Center (ERC) has added IXL Math and IXL English Language Arts (ELA) to its list of evidence-based resources. The ERC's approval signals to educators that IXL Math and IXL ELA have rigorous research supporting their effectiveness in the Keystone State. IXL is used by nearly 30 percent of all K-12 students in Pennsylvania, accounting for more than 560,000 learners.

The Evidence Resource Center is a division of the Pennsylvania Department of Education and provides lists of effective learning resources to the state's educators. Following its review of IXL's quasi-experimental research, The IXL effect: Measuring the impact of IXL Math and IXL Language Arts in Pennsylvania schools , the ERC determined that the study met ESSA Tier 2 standards for evidence-based interventions in each subject and added the resources to its list.

The study investigated hundreds of public schools in Pennsylvania that used IXL Math or IXL ELA. Using data from the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment and Keystone Exams, the study found that schools using IXL outperformed schools not using IXL in math and ELA on each exam. Additionally, an analysis showed that if students mastered just one more IXL skill per week, schools would increase their proficiency rate by 13 points in math and 15 points in ELA.

"We are pleased that the Evidence Resource Center has recognized IXL Math and IXL English Language Arts as effective, research-based solutions following its review of their impact in Pennsylvania," said Bo Bashkov, Manager of Research at IXL Learning. "Educators can feel even more confident that IXL meets the high standards set by the Every Student Succeeds Act and boosts student achievement in subjects that are crucial to future success."

How Pennsylvania educators use IXL's award-winning platform

Educators in the Keystone State trust IXL's all-inclusive platform to effectively differentiate instruction and make a bigger positive impact on student achievement.

Thousands of adaptive skills are aligned to Pennsylvania's Core Standards and provide comprehensive coverage of critical math and language arts concepts. Additionally, IXL skills match popular textbooks and state Assessment Anchors, helping teachers easily incorporate IXL's curriculum into daily lessons. The platform further individualizes lessons by generating recommendations that guide learners to skills that will help them make the most progress. Built-in instructional resources, including 1,500 math video tutorials and step-by-step lessons, assist students and give them confidence when working independently.

Educators rely on IXL's first-of-its-kind assessment suite to uncover real-time insight into student performance, pinpoint gaps in knowledge and get specific next steps to help each student grow. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , pinpoints students' grade-level proficiency in key math and English language arts strands, and creates personalized action plans with skills that support teachers' daily instruction. The Diagnostic Snapshot allows school and district administrators to conduct benchmarking, and use the information to identify areas for improvement and hold data-driven conversations with stakeholders. And IXL's highly-adaptive universal screener provides precise reporting that identifies students in need of math interventions.

IXL's Analytics suite gives Pennsylvania educators clear and useful insights for all levels of their districts. Robust reports help administrators see how engaged schools are with IXL, and teachers receive data that help them address specific trouble spots and support every learner at the right level.

