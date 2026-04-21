Pennsylvania History Teacher Named 2026 National Teacher of the Year

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) today announced Leon Smith, a Pennsylvania history teacher, as the 2026 National Teacher of the Year.

Smith serves Haverford High School as an Advanced Placement (AP) United States history and Advanced Placement African American studies teacher. In his classroom, he emphasizes critical thinking, civic engagement and the inclusion of multiple perspectives in history.

Smith has more than two decades of experience as an educator, leader and mentor dedicated to empowering both students and teachers. His teaching is rooted in the belief that education has the power to transform lives and inspire students to achieve their highest potential. He strives to create an inclusive culture. For example, he engaged with the community, families and students to help bring the first-ever AP African American studies course to Haverford.

Smith is deliberate in connecting students with community. As part of AP Advocacy Day, Smith takes students to the Pennsylvania State Capitol to interact with AP scholars from all over the state and meet with their local legislators to share the impact of AP courses on their lives. Students engage with policymakers, asking questions and learning the basics of storytelling to build empathy and understanding. Through this opportunity, students gain confidence in their communication skills, helping them find success in securing job and internship interviews.

As the 2026 National Teacher of the Year, Smith will spend a year representing educators and serving as an ambassador for the teaching profession. He plans to spend his year of service recognizing the pivotal role educators play in shaping the next generation. He believes a teacher's superpower is the ability to see things in students that they do not see in themselves.

"There's nothing like seeing a student gain confidence in themselves after receiving words of encouragement from you," said Smith. "Teaching is a journey where one discovers their voice in the classroom and who they are as educators. As you prepare to enter the classroom, remember that you are who your students need."

CCSSO's National Teacher of the Year Program, whose lead sponsor is Google, identifies exceptional teachers across the country, recognizes their effective work in the classroom, engages them in a year of professional learning and amplifies their voices.

"The National Teacher of the Year program celebrates the meaningful work and dedication of teachers who influence positive change in both the lives of their students and school communities," said CCSSO Chief Executive Officer Carissa Moffat Miller. "We thank Leon for his profound contributions to education and congratulate him on this outstanding recognition."

"Pennsylvania is honored to have, for the second year in a row, an educator from our great commonwealth named National Teacher of the Year," said Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. "Leon Smith is an exemplar of the excellent educators we have in schools across the state; educators who inspire, lead, encourage and shape the next generation of learners and global citizens."

Each year, states, U.S. extra-state territories, the District of Columbia and the Department of War Education Activity select outstanding educators to serve as State Teachers of the Year. From that group, the National Teacher of the Year is chosen by an independent Selection Committee comprising representatives of national K-12 education organizations.

"Leon's passion for teaching is reflected in his accomplishments, which always leads back to how he can best serve his students," said the National Teacher of the Year Selection Committee. "He is a strong voice for his school community and models the profession we want our students to enter tomorrow."

The additional finalists for the 2026 National Teacher of the Year are Katie Collins (Alabama), Rachel Kinsaul (Georgia), Michelle Gross (Kentucky) and Linda Wallenberg (Minnesota). You can read more about the finalists and CCSSO's National Teacher of the Year Program at https://ntoy.ccsso.org/blog/2026-ntoy-finalists.

Learn more about Smith, including his biography and photos, at https://ntoy.ccsso.org/2026-national-teacher-of-the-year.

The following are proud sponsors of the National Teacher of the Year Program for the 2026 Program Year:

Lead Sponsor: Google

Diamond: Pearson

Platinum: Cambium Assessment, Curriculum Associates and Data Recognition Corporation.

Gold: American Institutes for Research, AMIRA Learning, Cognia, ETS, HMH and NWEA, MetaMetrics, Smarter Balanced, Voya, WestEd, WIDA (University of Wisconsin-Madison), WGU (Western Governors University) and Zearn.

Supporters: Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation, Smithsonian, Space Camp and TEDEd.

The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) is a nonpartisan, nationwide, nonprofit organization of public officials who head departments of elementary and secondary education in the states, the District of Columbia, the Department of War Education Activity, Bureau of Indian Education, and five U.S. extra-state jurisdictions. CCSSO provides leadership, advocacy, and technical assistance on major educational issues. The Council seeks member consensus on major educational issues and expresses their views to civic and professional organizations, federal agencies, Congress, and the public.

SOURCE Council of Chief State School Officers, Incorporated (CCSSO)