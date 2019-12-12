Pennsylvania One Call Hits One Million Tickets for 2019
Dec 12, 2019, 17:19 ET
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 8:32 AM EST Pennsylvania One Call System Inc. received their millionth dig notification for the year.
There are millions of miles of buried utilities beneath the surface of the earth that are vital to everyday living like water, electricity and natural gas, and Pennsylvania One Call System Inc., dba Pennsylvania 811, is the company you call before digging to protect yourself and others from unintentionally hitting underground utility lines.
Everyday homeowners and professional excavators call 811 three business days before they are digging to avoid damaging vital utility lines. This helps to prevent unintended consequences such as injury to you or your family, damage to your property, utility service outages to the entire neighborhood and potential fines and repair costs.
Since 1972, Pennsylvania 811 has received over 16,685,500 Dig Notifications from homeowners, designers, and professional excavators. However, this was the first time that the Pennsylvania 811 received a million notifications in one year! The millionth ticket was received from a professional excavator company through the web using Pennsylvania 811 Web Ticket Entry Application. The company was installing sidewalk using a backhoe for excavation.
Although this was the first year Pennsylvania 811 received a million dig notifications in one year, it certainly will not be the last time. Construction and utility rehabilitation project throughout Pennsylvania are at all-time high.
Remember, to protect yourself, coworkers and the general public from hitting or damaging underground utility lines, always call 811 before you start any digging project! By calling 811 you will avoid injury, expense, embarrassment and a very inconvenient day without critical services like electricity, water, gas, internet or phone.
SOURCE Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc.
