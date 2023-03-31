Pennsylvania tech workforce grows in depth and breadth: CompTIA releases year in review State of the Tech Workforce report

9,900 net new jobs added in 2022, more growth projected for this year

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of an eventful year tech employment in Pennsylvania added new jobs and grew in depth and breadth, according to today's release of new research from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA's annual "State of the Tech Workforce" reveals that net tech employment1 in Pennsylvania grew by 3.4%, adding 9,918 net new jobs, the eighth highest total among all states.2 The percentage increase was slightly above the national rate of 3.2%. CompTIA forecasts a 2.8% increase in tech employment for Pennsylvania this year – approximately 8,300 net new jobs, the ninth highest total nationally.

More than 300,000 people work in tech jobs in Pennsylvania, spanning both technical and non-technical workers employed by tech companies and tech professionals who work in other industries. That represents 4.9% of the overall state workforce. The Pennsylvania tech workforce is ninth in size nationally. The estimated median wage of $86,082 for a tech worker in Pennsylvania is 100% higher than the median wage for all occupations in the state.

Pennsylvania's tech industry delivers an economic impact of $51.3 billion – 6.3% of the state economy. There are an estimated 18,456 tech business establishments in the state, including 1,551 that opened for business in 2022 – the sixth highest total in the country.

CompTIA's "State of the Tech Workforce" is the most comprehensive source of data on the size and scope of the U.S. technology industry and workforce. The report includes data on employment, wages, business establishments, job postings, workforce diversity, emerging tech metrics and more. Among other highlights from the new report:

Occupations poised for growth – Positions in software development, programming, web development and quality assurance (4.2%); database, data science and analytics (3.2%); and cybersecurity and systems engineers (3%) are projected to see the most growth in Pennsylvania this year.

Emerging tech employment opportunities – 30.2% of all tech jobs postings in the state last year were for occupations related to emerging technologies or for positions that required emerging tech skills.

Workforce diversity – Pennsylvania is in the third quartile in the report's diversity index, a measurement of the depth and breadth of diversity in the tech workforce for seven primary race and ethnicity groups, as defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women account for 26% of the state's tech workforce; Black or African American workers, 6%; and Hispanic or Latino workers, 3%.

The full report is available at https://www.cyberstates.org/.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification opportunities designed to help them build career-ready IT skills. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

1 The tech workforce consists of two primary components – technology professionals working in technical positions (IT support, network engineering, software development, data science, etc.) and business professionals employed by technology companies. Combined they are represented by the "net tech employment" designation.

2 The 2022 employment estimates and 2023 projections represent the most up-to-date data at the time of publication. As with any labor market data source there is a lag effect, recent developments during late 2022 and early 2023 will likely not be fully reflected in the data.

