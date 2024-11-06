Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education Teams Up with Oracle Academy

Program helps reduce skills gap by helping students gain in-demand, career-ready business and cloud technology knowledge

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle announced today that Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) will offer Oracle Academy technology education curriculum and teaching and learning resources across its 14 campuses, which serve 82,000 students. This initiative will help the system equip students with vital skills in cloud, software development, and business applications. Through this collaboration, PASSHE will gain access to free cloud resources including the Oracle Academy Cloud Program, Oracle APEX, and Oracle NetSuite. Oracle Academy will also offer professional development opportunities to support educators.

With the Oracle Academy resources provided to PASSHE faculty and staff, students enrolled in PASSHE will be able to develop hands-on experience and an in-depth understanding of critical industry skills around data science, artificial intelligence, application development, and more. The PASSHE faculty will be able to embed Oracle Academy learning resources into their courses to help students learn, build, and explore with the latest Oracle technologies.

"By working with Oracle Academy, PASSHE can provide students with the tools they need to innovate, collaborate, and problem solve," said William McCabe, vice president, Oracle Academy. "This approach not only empowers their learning experiences but also equips them with the adaptability and tech-savvy crucial for success in the workforce."

As a member of Oracle Academy, all PASSHE campuses will gain free access to a wide range of computing tools for teaching and learning, including:

Oracle Academy Cloud Program: Access to Oracle Autonomous Database and Compute Virtual Machines (VM) through Oracle Cloud Free Tier, as well as 3,500 hours of free cloud credits annually for emerging technologies, infrastructure, database, application development and more.





Oracle APEX: Access to Oracle APEX for hands-on practice in the cloud on a low-code/no-code development platform that enables users to build scalable, secure enterprise apps, with world-class features, that can be deployed anywhere.





Oracle NetSuite: Access to NetSuite and NetSuite OneWorld software as a service (SaaS) solutions to provide students with practical, hands-on business computing experience in enterprise resource planning (ERP), sales and marketing, ecommerce, supply chain, and more.





Access to NetSuite and NetSuite OneWorld software as a service (SaaS) solutions to provide students with practical, hands-on business computing experience in enterprise resource planning (ERP), sales and marketing, ecommerce, supply chain, and more. Curriculum and Learning Resources: Access to career-relevant curriculum and learning modules in Java, database, and project management. Courses include Artificial Intelligence with Machine Learning in Java, Application Development Foundations, and Oracle Primavera P6 Professional Project Management Fundamentals.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle Academy

Oracle Academy, Oracle's global philanthropic educational program, is open to educators around the world to advance technology education, skills, innovation, and diversity and inclusion. We offer academic institutions and their educators free teaching and learning resources―including curriculum, cloud, software, and professional development―that help them prepare students with knowledge, hands-on practice, and career-relevant skills. https://academy.oracle.com/en/oa-web-overview.html

About PASSHE

Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) was established in 1983 with a mission to provide high-quality education at the lowest possible cost to the 82,000 students enrolled across 14 campuses.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

