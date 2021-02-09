Pennsylvania's Top Youth Volunteers of 2021 Selected by National Program

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Devries, 16, of Mechanicsburg and Patrick Weldon, 14, of Monongahela today were named Pennsylvania's top youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America's largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.

As State Honorees, Kate and Patrick will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program's virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America's top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 National Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.

"We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world – a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year," said Charles Lowrey, Prudential's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to celebrate the vision and determination of Spirit of Community's Class of 2021, and all the ways they're making their communities safer, healthier and more equitable places to live."

These are Pennsylvania's top youth volunteers of 2021:

High School State Honoree: Kate Devries

Nominated by Cumberland Valley High School

Kate, a junior at Cumberland Valley High School, founded a nonprofit organization that delivers groceries and other supplies to those at high risk for COVID-19, provides face shields for medical workers and the local community, and collects medical supplies for clinics and hospitals. When Kate's school went into a COVID-19 lockdown, she suddenly had plenty of time on her hands. While watching the national news one night, she learned about a charity in New York City where volunteers "had taken matters into their own hands" to help their community. "There was a lot of fear and confusion," said Kate. "Many people, especially the elderly, didn't want to leave their homes. Businesses couldn't get their hands on PPE. I thought it was important to try to help."

She decided to start "Cumberland Valley Cares" to build a group of committed volunteers to help others. First, she created a website where people could request help, sign up to volunteer, or make a donation. Then she distributed fliers explaining her service at grocery stores and pharmacies, and called local schools to seek volunteers. Things were slow at first, but after a local television station broadcast a story about her initiative, requests started pouring in. As founder of the organization, Kate manages the website and stays in touch with volunteers through frequent meetings and a newsletter. When she found out that local healthcare workers desperately needed face shields, she partnered with a local manufacturer to make them. Since she started, her team of 30 volunteers has provided more than 1,000 face shields to individuals, medical offices and businesses, and has completed more than 100 other deliveries of groceries and protective gear to those in need.

Middle Level State Honoree: Patrick Weldon

Nominated by St. Louise de Marillac Catholic School

Patrick, an eighth-grader at St. Louise de Marillac Catholic School, created a program he calls "Art for Heart" to bring artwork created by students in his school to senior citizens, nursing home residents and hospital patients in his community. Last summer, Patrick and his mother delivered lunch to senior citizens every week through the Meals on Wheels program. Each Friday, Patrick would include a card he had made to wish them a good weekend. "As the weeks passed, I noticed that they were keeping their weekly cards and displaying them in their homes," he said. When school started back in the fall, Patrick had to quit delivering lunches, but he didn't stop caring about the seniors he had met that summer and worrying about how isolated they were during the pandemic.

Then it occurred to Patrick how much art was produced by students in art classes at his school, and that most of it was discarded after it was graded. Realizing that something "as simple as a picture" can make a person feel connected to the community, Patrick took his idea to his art teacher and principal, and then began contacting nursing homes, a local hospital, and several monasteries. They overwhelmingly agreed that seasonal artwork from school children might lift their residents' spirits. Then Patrick drafted a letter to students' parents, explaining what he wanted to do and asking them to encourage their children to color pictures at home as well as to donate their classroom art. Patrick now makes frequent art deliveries to eight facilities in his area.

State Honorees in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Class of 2021 – the top middle level and high school volunteer from all 50 states and the District of Columbia – were selected for service initiatives completed, at least in part, between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020. Selection was based on criteria including impact, effort, initiative and the personal growth demonstrated over the course of the project. Several Distinguished Finalists and runners-up were also selected in each state, and all qualifying applicants received President's Volunteer Service Awards.

"It speaks volumes about the character of today's secondary school students that the Spirit of Community program heard from more than 21,000 applicants this fall – most of them stories of young volunteers overcoming the hardships of a global pandemic to support those in need," said Ronn Nozoe, Chief Executive Officer, NASSP. "While we're especially proud to celebrate this year's 102 State Honorees, NASSP applauds every student who's found a way to volunteer this past year. You inspire your peers and adults alike to remember that, even in times of crisis, we all have something to give."

To read the names and stories of all of this year's State Honorees, visit http://spirit.prudential.com.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About NASSP

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is the leading organization of and voice for principals and other school leaders across the United States. NASSP seeks to transform education through school leadership, recognizing that the fulfillment of each student's potential relies on great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student. Reflecting its long-standing commitment to student leadership development, NASSP administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society, and National Student Council. Learn more at http://nassp.org.

SOURCE Prudential Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.PRUDENTIAL.com

