PENNY THE DOBERMAN PINSCHER NAMED BEST IN SHOW AT THE 150TH WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, Penny the Doberman Pinscher took home the highest title and was named Best in Show at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show with handler Andy Linton. Penny, a four-year-old female officially known as GCHP CH Connquest Best Of Both Worlds, bested a field of over 2,500 entries in conformation, with two days of Best of Breed judging from Monday, February 2 – Tuesday, February 3 held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, culminating with the Group and Best in Show competitions at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden. This year's Best in Show competition was judged by two-time Westminster Best in Show-winning breeder-owner-handler David Fitzpatrick of East Berlin, PA.

Cota, the five-year-old male Chesapeake Bay Retriever, officially known as GCHP CH Next Generation's Accelerate, won Reserve Best in Show with handler Devon Kipp Levy.

Winners For the Sporting, Working, and Terrier Groups, and Junior Showmanship, Also Awarded at Madison Square Garden

Prior to naming the champion, The Westminster Kennel Club also announced the winners of the Sporting, Working, and Terrier Groups during night two of the milestone 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan at Madison Square Garden, "The World's Most Famous Arena."

SPORTING GROUP

The Chesapeake Bay Retriever of Vashon, WA, handled by Devon Kipp Levy and owned by Melissa Schumann, Dana Bleifer DVM, Dr. Katherine Scribner, Adam Levy, and Dr. Trevor Gerardi-Miller won the Sporting Group under judge Mr. Douglas Johnson of Bloomington, IN. Cota, a five-year-old male officially known as GCHP CH Next Generation's Accelerate, took top honors among the 36 dogs entered in the Sporting Group.

WORKING GROUP

The Doberman Pinscher of Reseda, CA, handled by Andy Linton and owned by Francis Sparagna, Diana Sparagna, Theresa Connors-Chan, and Gregory Chan, won the Working Group under judge Mrs. Sioux Forsyth-Green of Pinehurst, NC. Penny, a four-year-old female officially known as GCHP CH Connquest Best Of Both Worlds took top honors among the 32 dogs entered in the Working Group.

TERRIER GROUP

The Smooth Fox Terrier of Elverta, CA, handled by Amy Rutherford and owned by Amy Rutherford, Barbara Miller, and Peter Holson, won the Terrier Group under judge Ms. Polly Smith of Pinehurst, NC. Wager, a two-year-old male, officially known as GCHB CH Aimhi Side Bet took top honors among the 28 dogs entered in the Working Group.

JUNIOR HANDLER

Hadrian Towell with his Manchester Terrier named Simon won the title of Best Junior Handler under judge Mr. Michael Faulkner of Center Cross, VA. Hadrian, handling his eight-year-old male, officially known as GCHG CH Passport Sunkissed It's A Yes From Me Bonchien, took top honors in the Junior Showmanship competition, besting a field of 99 entrants, narrowed down to eight finalists. The Junior Showmanship finalists were determined in preliminary rounds by judges Mr. Jason Hoke of Madison, WI and Mrs. Valerie Nunes-Atkinson of Temecula, CA.

As the 2026 Westminster Kennel Club Best Junior Handler, Hadrian will receive a $10,000 Junior Showmanship Finalists Scholarship Award. All other finalists also receive scholarship awards: Second place $5,000, Third place $4,000, and Fourth place $3,000. The remaining four finalists receive a $500 scholarship award. The scholarships are for their use in post-secondary schooling for the college or technical school of their choice.

Junior Showmanship is a competition assessing the handling skills of children 9-18 years of age, independent of the traits of the dog, which highlights and supports the dedicated youth in the sport of dogs. This competition has been held as part of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show since 1934.

The show was televised live on FS1 and FOX One from New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, the original home of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The Empire State Building will illuminate the New York City skyline in Westminster's iconic purple and gold to celebrate the milestone 150th anniversary.

For more information, visit westminsterkennelclub.org.

About The Westminster Kennel Club

Established in 1877, The Westminster Kennel Club is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show — the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the United States, following the Kentucky Derby, and the longest nationally televised live dog show since 1948.

The Club's mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs by celebrating the human-canine bond and promoting responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. Westminster advocates for purpose-bred dogs, recognizing that each breed carries a unique legacy that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved.

Westminster Week centers around the prestigious conformation competition, open exclusively to elite dogs with Champion status, to compete for the coveted Best in Show title. Westminster's Masters Agility Championship, alongside other canine skills competitions, welcomes dogs of all backgrounds — including mixed breeds — to showcase their speed, precision, and teamwork. Drawing top dogs, handlers, and judges from across the globe, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is an international celebration of canine excellence.

Learn more at westminsterkennelclub.org . WESTMINSTER. There's only one.®

