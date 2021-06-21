Penny Thompson and Bill Lucia Join Sellers Dorsey Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sellers Dorsey, a leader in national health care consulting with a deep understanding of Medicaid policy and operations, today announced that Penny Thompson and Bill Lucia have joined Sellers Dorsey as members of its Board of Directors.

Penny Thompson, well known as a leader and innovator in connecting payment and delivery, integrity, and technology for US government health programs, was previously the Deputy Director for the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services and the Director of Program Integrity at CMS, and is the immediate past chair of MACPAC.

Bill Lucia is the former chairman, president and chief executive officer of HMS, a leading healthcare analytics and technology company. Under Mr. Lucia's leadership, HMS grew revenue dramatically, serving 500 healthcare payers and 50 government agencies in 40-plus states.

Thompson and Lucia join the firm's board as Sellers Dorsey expands its national footprint to assist public, private, and non-profit health care organizations. As it hones its focus on health equity, the company continues developing pivotal Medicaid funding solutions that fulfill state and federal program goals for safety net systems, while delivering crucial expertise to many top clients working through and alongside Medicaid to serve vulnerable populations across the country.

"We are honored to welcome Penny and Bill to our board and recognize the immense opportunity we have to address health inequities with the addition of their experience and insight," said Martin Sellers, co-founder and CEO. "Tapping into their passion and expertise empowers us to increase the impact of our efforts helping clients working in our safety net system to deliver compassionate and equitable heath care services."

Thompson and Lucia are also welcomed by other transformational health care leaders already serving on the board for Sellers Dorsey.

"The recent pandemic and ongoing health crisis have highlighted the need to strengthen the care, safety and well-being of populations served by Medicaid," said Nancy-Ann DeParle, a member of the firm's board, who served as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy in the Obama White House. "The addition of these nationally respected health care leaders is a sign of the importance and potential of this work and a boon for Seller Dorsey and its current and future clients."

About Sellers Dorsey

Sellers Dorsey is a national leader in health care consulting with deep expertise in Medicaid, having worked in over 40 states on a range of financing, policy, and operational projects. Our team of former state and federal policy officials, state Medicaid directors, healthcare executives and other professionals offers a breadth of knowledge, practical experience, and creative problem solving. We work with our clients to improve health care quality, equity, and access for vulnerable populations in the United States. Learn more at sellersdorsey.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Coady

215.279.9755

[email protected]

SOURCE Sellers Dorsey