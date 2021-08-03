Pennybacker Capital Announces Three Executive Appointments

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC (Pennybacker), a leading real estate private equity firm, today announced the promotions of three executives.

Thomas Beier, previously principal and portfolio manager, value funds, is now principal and chief operating officer. Beier also leads the firm's technology and strategic initiatives. Edvin Beasley, previously managing director, investments, has been named managing director, portfolio manager, value funds. Part of the firm's seven-member leadership team, Beasley serves on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) committee. Lindsey Jacot has been promoted to managing director, finance and corporate development, and chief compliance officer from vice president. She also serves on the DEI committee.

"Lindsey, Edvin, and Thomas have all made significant contributions to our success," said Tim Berry, CEO of Pennybacker. "These leaders have been instrumental in our growth and have risen to the challenges of the past year."

Beier has been at Pennybacker since the firm's founding in 2006. Beier completed the Program for Leadership Development at Harvard Business School and received a bachelor of business administration in finance and accounting from Texas Christian University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the Urban Land Institute.

Before joining Pennybacker in 2020, Beasley spent nine years at Stream Realty Partners, where he was responsible for the strategic direction and operation of the office leasing division. He also worked for Trammell Crow Company and CBRE after their merger and began his career at Deloitte.

Beasley holds a bachelor of business administration in economics from Texas Tech University. He serves on the Texas Tech University Rawls College of Business advisory board. He is a member of the Seton Fund board of trustees, the NAIOP Austin chapter board, and the Austin advisory board of the Urban Land Institute.

Before starting at Pennybacker in 2019, Jacot was chief compliance officer for Titan Fund Management LLC, a registered investment advisor specializing in real estate investments. Previously, she led corporate mergers and acquisitions analytics and forecasting for First National 1870 as vice president of financial planning and strategic management.

Jacot holds a bachelor of science degree in applied mathematics and an MBA from the University of New Mexico and a master of science in operations research and financial engineering from Columbia University.

ABOUT PENNYBACKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Pennybacker Capital Management is a real estate private equity investment manager with offices in Austin, New York, Denver, and Charlotte. The firm pursues value and income and growth strategies within a broad spectrum of real estate asset classes, across the entire capital structure.

Pennybacker has a proven 15+ year track record, having invested in and/or operated more than $3.6 billion of real estate value throughout the United States. The firm has sponsored seven discretionary value-add real estate private equity funds, two real estate credit funds, and eight syndicated investments. For more information, visit https://www.pennybackercap.com.

