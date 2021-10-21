Penske Automotive Group Dealerships Named Best To Work For

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers announced today that thirty-five (35) of its dealerships have been recognized as part of the Top 100 Best Dealerships to Work For 2021 by Automotive News, more than any other dealership group.

Audi Turnersville was once again ranked No. 1; the Company has six dealerships in the top ten and fifteen of the top 25 on the annual list. In addition, seven PAG dealerships were ranked in the Top 10 nationally, including the top three places, for their efforts to promote Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. Commenting on the announcement, Penske Automotive Group Chairman Roger Penske said, "Human Capital is the most important asset in our company. To be recognized by Automotive News in these categories is an extraordinary accomplishment. We are extremely proud of our team for their commitment, drive, passion and efforts in working together to be one of the very best."

The award winning dealerships are:

Acura of Fayetteville , Fayetteville, Arkansas – www.acuraoffayetteville.com

, – www.acuraoffayetteville.com Acura Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.acuraturnersville.com

– www.acuraturnersville.com Audi Chantilly, Chantilly, Virginia – www.audichantilly.com

– www.audichantilly.com Audi North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.audinorthscottsdale.com

– www.audinorthscottsdale.com Audi Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.auditurnersville.com

– www.auditurnersville.com Audi Warwick , Warwick, Rhode Island – www.audiwarwick.com

, – www.audiwarwick.com Bentley Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.bentleyscottsdale.com

– www.bentleyscottsdale.com BMW North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.bmwnorthscottsdale.com

– www.bmwnorthscottsdale.com BMW of Turnersville , Turnersville, New Jersey – www.bmwofturnersville.com

, – www.bmwofturnersville.com BMW of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.bmwofwarwick.com

– www.bmwofwarwick.com Honda of Danbury , Danbury, Connecticut – www.hondaofdanbury.com

, – www.hondaofdanbury.com Honda of Fayetteville , Fayetteville, Arkansas – www.hondaoffayetteville.com

, – www.hondaoffayetteville.com Hudson Nissan , Jersey City, New Jersey – www.hudsonnissan.com

, – www.hudsonnissan.com Hyundai of Turnersville , Turnsersville, New Jersey – www.hyundaiofturnersville.com

, Turnsersville, – www.hyundaiofturnersville.com Infiniti of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island - www.infinitiofwarwick.com

- www.infinitiofwarwick.com Jaguar Land Rover Englewood, Englewood, New Jersey – www.jaguarenglewood.com; www.landroverenglewood.com

– www.jaguarenglewood.com; www.landroverenglewood.com Jaguar Land Rover Monmouth, Eatontown, New Jersey – www.landrovermonmouth.com; www.jaguarmonmouth.com

– www.landrovermonmouth.com; www.jaguarmonmouth.com Jaguar Land Rover Paramus, Paramus, New Jersey – www.jaguarparamus.com; www.landroverparamus.com

– www.jaguarparamus.com; www.landroverparamus.com Lexus of Chandler , Chandler, Arizona – www.lexusofchandler.com

, – www.lexusofchandler.com Lexus of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.lexusofwarwick.com

– www.lexusofwarwick.com Mercedes-Benz of Chandler , Chandler, Arizona – www.mercedesbenzofchandler.com

, – www.mercedesbenzofchandler.com Mercedes-Benz Fairfiled, Fairfield, Connecticut – www.mercedesbenzoffairfield.com

– www.mercedesbenzoffairfield.com Mercedes-Benz of Greenwich , Greenwich, Connecticut – www.mercedesbenzgreenwich.com

, – www.mercedesbenzgreenwich.com Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale , Scottsdale, Arizona – www.mbofnorthscottsdale.com

, – www.mbofnorthscottsdale.com MINI North Scottsdale , Phoenix, Arizona – www.mininorthscottsdale.com

, – www.mininorthscottsdale.com MINI of Austin , Austin, Texas – www.miniofaustin.com

, – www.miniofaustin.com Mini of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island - www.warwickmini.com

- www.warwickmini.com Nissan of Turnersville , Turnersville, New Jersey – www.nissanofturnersville.com

, – www.nissanofturnersville.com Porsche Monmouth , West Long Branch, New Jersey – www.porschemonmouth.com

, – www.porschemonmouth.com Porsche North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.porschenorthscottsdale.com

– www.porschenorthscottsdale.com Porsche Warwick , Warwick, Rhode Island – www.porschewarwick.com

, – www.porschewarwick.com Round Rock Toyota, Round Rock, Texas – www.roundrocktoyota.com

– www.roundrocktoyota.com Scottsdale Ferrari-Maserati, Phoenix, Arizona – www.scottsdaleferrari.com; www.scottsdalemaserati.com

– www.scottsdaleferrari.com; www.scottsdalemaserati.com Toyota of Surprise , Surprise, Arizona – www.toyotaofsurprise.com

, – www.toyotaofsurprise.com Toyota of Turnersville , Turnersville, New Jersey – www.toyotaofturnersville.com

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 350,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:

Contacts: Shelley Hulgrave Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 248-648-2812

[email protected] Anthony R. Pordon

Executive Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Development

248-648-2540

[email protected]

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.penskeautomotive.com

